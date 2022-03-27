Al Rajhi Banking and Investment : Alrajhi bank is participating in the IPO of SHL

Dear Gents

"We would like to inform you that Al Rajhi Bank is participating in the IPO of SAUDI HOME LOANS.(SHL) the IPO starting from 27 March. 2022 To 29 MARCH. 2022 at 05.00 pm, The share price 20 Sar,

The minimum number of offer shares to be applied for by individual investors is 10 shares and their multiples. The maximum number of offer shares to be applied for by individual investors is 250,000 shares.

The subscription will be available through our electronic channels (Mobile App, Al Mubasher Retail and ATM)."