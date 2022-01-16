Log in
    1120   SA0007879113

AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(1120)
Al Rajhi Banking and Investment : Alrajhi bank obtains the necessary approvals to complete the acquisition of Ejada Systems Company

01/16/2022 | 08:55am EST
As an extension of its strategy that was launched in 2020 "Bank of the Future", Al-Rajhi Bank obtains the necessary approvals to complete the acquisition of Ejada Systems Company. As a result, the bank has fully acquired the company after obtaining the required approvals from relevant regulatory entities. Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Waleed Al-Mogbel, Chief Executive Officer of the bank clarified that the deal will contribute to the development of products and services provided to customers, especially in the digital banking services. The initiative will support the bank's continued leadership and superiority in terms of the products and services provided to its customers from retail, corporates, government agencies, and non-profit organizations, which in return contributes to the stability and acceleration of the growth in the bank's business and its results. Through this transaction in the information technology sector, the bank aims to develop its technological capabilities with the latest technologies that will contribute to its digital transformation in order to provide the best financial solutions, and meet customers' expectations through innovative products that keep pace with their changing needs. The bank, through its new identity "Unbank the Bank", relies on providing integrated financial solutions to its customers through its offerings and subsidiaries such as Al-Rajhi Capital which provides services in the capital markets, Emkan which provides services in the fields of microfinance, and medium and small enterprises, and Neoleap which provides services in the field of digital payment solutions for individuals and corporates. This acquisition will have a positive impact on the bank's operations and the company at the same time, by relying on the expertise and workforce of the company that has marked its position in the information technology sector as one of the leading Saudi companies. It is noteworthy that Ejada is a leading information technology services provider in the Middle East and North Africa, providing its clients with the ability to maintain and increase its competitiveness through innovative technical solutions. The company delivers distinctive solutions by combining a local specialized talents and global strategic technology partnerships. Today, it is considered among the top providers that serves the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Middle East and North Africa region, and ranked first in multiple areas including consulting, application management outsourcing, and custom application development.

Disclaimer

Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation SJSC published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 13:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 25 531 M 6 804 M 6 804 M
Net income 2021 14 432 M 3 846 M 3 846 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 378 B 101 B 101 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 14,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,4%
Technical analysis trends AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 151,00 SAR
Average target price 137,42 SAR
Spread / Average Target -8,99%
Managers and Directors
Walid bin Abdullah Ali Al-Moqbel Chief Executive Officer
Abdulrahman Abdullah Abdulrahman Al-Fadda Chief Financial Officer
Abdullah Sulaiman Abdulaziz Al-Rajhi Chairman
Abdullah Sulaiman Al-Nami Chief Compliance Officer
Alaa bin Shakeeb Al-Jabri Independent Vice-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION6.49%100 600
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED4.90%66 315
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES10.37%37 379
FIRSTRAND LIMITED6.09%23 526
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED6.56%16 347
ABSA GROUP LIMITED6.47%8 764