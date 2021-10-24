Al Rajhi Banking and Investment : Bank announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is Net income increased due to an increase in total operating income by 27.7% caused by an increase in net financing and investment income, fees from banking services, exchange income, and other operating income. In contrast, the total operating expenses increased by 7.3% due to an increase in depreciation expense, and salaries and employees' related expenses, while there was a decrease in other general and administrative expenses. In addition, there was an increase in impairment charge for financing from SAR 465 million to SAR 594 million by 27.7%.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is Net income increased due to an increase in total operating income by 3.8% caused by an increase in net financing and investment income, fees from banking services, exchange income, and other operating income. In contrast, the total operating expenses increased by 1.5% due to an increase in depreciation expense, salaries and employees' related expenses, while there was a decrease in other general and administrative expenses. In addition, there was an increase in impairment charge for financing from SAR 584 million to SAR 594 million by 1.7%.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is Net income increased due to an increase in total operating income by 26.4% caused by an increase in net financing and investment income, fees from banking services, and other operating income, while there was a decrease in exchange income. In contrast, the total operating expenses increased by 4.5% due to an increase in salaries and employees' related expenses, other general and administrative expenses, and depreciation expense. In addition, there was an increase in impairment charge for financing from SAR 1,616 million to SAR 1,755 million by 8.6%.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified opinion