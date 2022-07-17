Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1120   SA0007879113

AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(1120)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
80.30 SAR   -0.99%
08:34aAL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT : Euromoney Saudi Arabia best bank
PU
06/30Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation Announces the Resignation of Board Member
CI
06/23AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT : Alrajhi bank Signs MoU with DGDA to Help Fund Home Buyers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Al Rajhi Banking and Investment : Euromoney Saudi Arabia best bank

07/17/2022 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alrajhi bank is emerging from the pandemic in fine shape. The Kingdom's financial leader posted net profit of SR14.75 billion ($3.93 billion) in 2021, up 39.2% year on year. Return on average shareholders' equity came in at a very healthy 23.9% with return on average assets at 2.7%. Net financing and investment income came in at SR20.4 billion, up 21% over the previous year, with total assets jumping 33% to SR624 billion.

Alrajhi bank began the new year well. It posted a 24% year-on-year rise in net profit in the first three months, to SR4.13 billion, with assets up 28.4%, deposits rising 20.6% and operating income rising 17% from the same period a year ago.

The bank has also received approval from shareholders to increase its capital stock by 60% to $10.66 billion and to distribute a cash dividend of SR1.4 per share for the full year, pushing its share price to an all-time high. And in January 2022, the lender completed the sale of SR6.5 billion-worth of perpetual tier-1 sukuk bonds via a private placement.

The bank saw the number of digital customers jump sharply, to 14 million at the end of 2021, against 7.9 million a year earlier, with 96% of new-to-bank customers onboarded fully digitally. The Riyadh-based lender also introduced a raft of new or augmented digital services during the awards period, including digital promissory notes, online mortgage applications, QR-code automation, and end-to-end opening of current accounts for retail and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

The bank unveiled a new e-business platform for startups and business customers, an AI-powered engine that processes unstructured data, and a digital service that allows retail and corporate clients to book an in-branch appointment via their desktop or mobile phone.

Disclaimer

Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation SJSC published this content on 17 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2022 12:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
08:34aAL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT : Euromoney Saudi Arabia best bank
PU
06/30Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation Announces the Resignation of Board Member
CI
06/23AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT : Alrajhi bank Signs MoU with DGDA to Help Fund Home Buyer..
PU
06/21AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT : Signing the program agreement with the Ministry of Human..
PU
05/31Arada Developments 5-year sukuk initial price guidance around 8.25% - document
RE
05/30AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT : Pillar III Disclosures
PU
05/24Arada Developments hires banks for debut dollar sukuk
RE
05/10Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quar..
CI
05/09Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation Approves Dividend for the First Half of Fis..
CI
05/02Fitch Rates Al Rajhi Sukuk Limited's Trust Certificate Issuance Programme 'A-'/'F1'
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 582 M 7 611 M 7 611 M
Net income 2022 16 425 M 4 374 M 4 374 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 2,35%
Capitalization 321 B 85 535 M 85 535 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,2x
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 80,30 SAR
Average target price 99,12 SAR
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walid bin Abdullah Ali Al-Moqbel Chief Executive Officer
Abdulrahman Abdullah Abdulrahman Al-Fadda Chief Financial Officer
Abdullah Sulaiman Abdulaziz Al-Rajhi Chairman
Abdullah Sulaiman Al-Nami Chief Compliance Officer
Alaa bin Shakeeb Al-Jabri Independent Vice-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-9.39%85 535
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-14.33%50 436
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-9.99%29 223
FIRSTRAND LIMITED2.63%20 520
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.16.64%14 863
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.31%13 431