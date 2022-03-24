Log in
Al Rajhi Banking and Investment : Financial Reporting Document

03/24/2022
Pillar III Disclosures

Al Rajhi Bank

December 31, 2021

Section

#

Tables and templates

Applicable

1.

Overview of Risk

OVA

Bank risk management approach

Yes

OV1

Overview of RWA

Management and RWA

KM1

Key Metrics

LI1

Differences between accounting and regulatory scopes of consolidation and mapping of financial statements

2.

Linkages Between

with regulatory risk categories

Financial Statements and

LI2

Main sources of differences between regulatory exposure amounts and carrying values in financial

Yes

Regulatory Exposures

statements

LIA

Explanations of differences between accounting and regulatory exposure amounts

3.

Composition of Capital

CC1

Composition of regulatory capital

Yes

CC2

Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet

Yes

And TLAC

CCA1

Main features of regulatory capital instruments and of other TLAC-eligible instruments

Yes

4.

Leverage Ratio

LR1

Summary comparison of accounting assets vs leverage ratio exposure

Yes

LR2

Leverage ratio common disclosure template

Yes

LIQA

Liquidity risk management

Yes

5.

Liquidity

LIQ1

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

Yes

LIQ2

Net Stable Funding Ratio

Yes

CRA

General information about credit risk

CR1

Credit quality of assets

CR2

Changes in stock of defaulted Financing and debt securities

CRB

Additional disclosure related to the credit quality of assets

CRC

Qualitative disclosure requirements related to credit risk mitigation techniques

Yes

CR3

Credit risk mitigation techniques - overview

CRD

Qualitative disclosures on Banks' use of external credit ratings under the standardised approach for credit risk

6.

Credit Risk

CR4

Standardised approach - credit risk exposure and Credit Risk Mitigation (CRM) effects

CR5

Standardised approach - exposures by asset classes and risk weights

CRE

Qualitative disclosures related to IRB models

CR6

IRB - Credit risk exposures by portfolio and PD range

CR7

IRB - Effect on RWA of credit derivatives used as CRM techniques

No

CR8

RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures under IRB

CR9

IRB - Back testing of probability of default (PD) per portfolio

CR10

IRB (specialised lending and equities under the simple risk weight method)

CCRA

Qualitative disclosure related to counterparty credit risk

CCR1

Analysis of counterparty credit risk (CCR) exposure by approach

CCR2

Credit valuation adjustment (CVA) capital charge

CCR3

Standardised approach of CCR exposures by regulatory portfolio and risk weights

7.

Counterparty Credit Risk

CCR4

IRB - CCR exposures by portfolio and PD scale

No

CCR5

Composition of collateral for CCR exposure

CCR6

Credit derivatives exposures

CCR7

RWA flow statements of CCR exposures under the Internal Model Method (IMM)

CCR8

Exposures to central counterparties

SECA

Qualitative disclosure requirements related to securitisation exposures

SEC1

Securitisation exposures in the Banking book

8.

Securitisation

SEC2

Securitisation exposures in the trading book

No

SEC3

Securitisation exposures in the Banking book and associated regulatory capital requirements - Bank acting as

originator or as sponsor

SEC4

Securitisation exposures in the Banking book and associated capital requirements - Bank acting as investor

MRA

Qualitative disclosure requirements related to market risk

Yes

MRB

Qualitative disclosures for Banks using the Internal Models Approach (IMA)

No

9.

Market Risk

MR1

Market risk under standardised approach

Yes

MR2

RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under an IMA

No

MR3

IMA values for trading portfolios

MR4

Comparison of VaR estimates with gains/losses

10.

Operational Risk

Operational Risk Qualitative disclosure

Yes

Qualitative Disclosure

11. Profit Rate Risk in the

Quantitative /Qualitative disclosure

Yes

Banking Book

1. Overview of Risk Management and RWA

OVA: Bank risk management approach

  1. Business model determination and risk profile
    Deeply rooted in Islamic Banking principles, the Shariah compliant Al Rajhi Bank has nine subsidiary companies and two foreign Branches, which together with the Bank are referred to as the 'Al Rajhi Bank Group' (ARB). The Group continues to be instrumental in bridging the gap between modern financial demands and intrinsic Islamic values, whilst spearheading new product development and numerous industry standards.
  2. The Risk Governance structure
    Risk Management is a shared responsibility across the Bank. The Credit & Risk Group has primary responsibility for managing the Risk Management Framework across the Bank, and to measure, monitor and report key risks. The Group provides professional advice across all functional areas and is integral to the operations and culture of the Bank.
    The Bank adopts sound governance principles for Risk Management. At the Board level, Board Risk Management Committee (BRMC) - chaired by non-executive Board member - has oversight of Risk Management function across the Bank. The Credit & Risk Group, headed by the Group CRO, monitors and reviews risks on a day-to-day basis. The Group CRO has direct access to the BRMC and provides risk viewpoint on relevant matters.

  1. Channels to communicate, decline and enforce the risk culture
    Maintaining a strong Risk Culture is critical to the strategy and business activities of
    ARB. The Bank's Risk Culture requires that each business unit and each employee of the Bank is accountable for identifying and managing the risks embedded under their responsibilities. Overall Governance structure is divided into two levels - Management Level Committees and Board Level Committees. The comprehensive Governance structure provides adequate opportunity to communicate the risk culture.
  2. The scope and main features of risk measurement systems
    The Bank has structured a number of financial products which are in accordance with Sharia law in order to meet the customers demand. These products are all classified as financing assets in the Bank's consolidated statement of financial position. In measuring credit risk of financing at a counterparty level, the Bank considers the overall credit worthiness of the customer based on a proprietary risk methodology. This risk rating methodology utilizes a 10-point scale based on quantitative and qualitative factors with seven performing categories (rated 1 to 7) and three non- performing categories (rated 8 - 10). The risk rating process is intended to advise the various independent approval authorities of the inherent risks associated with the counterparty and assist in determining suitable pricing commensurate with the associated risk.
    Operational Risk: The Operational Risk management processes in the Bank encompasses Risk Control Self-Assessment, Operational Loss Database and Key Risk Indicators which are designed to function in a mutually reinforcing manner.
    Market Risk: Profit Rate Risk arises from the possibility that the changes in profit rates will affect either the fair values or the future cash flows of the financial instruments. The Board has established commission rate gap limits for stipulated periods. The Bank monitors positions daily and uses gap management strategies to ensure maintenance of positions within the established gap limits.
  3. Process of Risk information reporting provided to the Board and Senior Management
    Risk Management Committee (RMC) with membership from Group Heads of all business functions, Risk, Finance, HR, Compliance & Operations chaired by CEO to review and monitor key enterprise risks areas and exceptions on a periodic basis.
    At the Board level, Board Risk Management Committee (BRMC) has oversight of Risk Management function across the Bank.

  1. Qualitative information on stress testing
    The Bank adopts Integrated Stress Testing Approach, in which different types of stressed events are inter-linked and are jointly considered for their impact on the financials and key regulatory ratios. The approach determines the financial impact of both systemic risk and idiosyncratic risk scenarios on Bank's capital adequacy simultaneously across all three stress severity levels - Mild, Moderate and Severe. Besides, the Bank has comprehensive Liquidity Stress Testing in alignment with Internal Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Plan (ILAAP) guidelines issued by SAMA. The Bank has comprehensive and specific Management Action Plans to ensure that capital, leverage ratios are managed well within the Risk Appetite thresholds if the key ratios come under unexpected pressure.
  2. The strategies and processes to manage, hedge and mitigate risks
    On annual basis, key Risks are identified and plan of actions are listed out to mitigate those risks. The identification of Key Risks and its mitigation plans are discussed in Management Committee meetings and presented to BRMC and to the Board of Directors on an ongoing basis. The mitigation plans are reviewed regularly and the implementation of the action plans are monitored.

Disclaimer

Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation SJSC published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
