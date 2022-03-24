Al Rajhi Banking and Investment : Financial Reporting Document

|
Section
#
Tables and templates
Applicable
1.
Overview of Risk
OVA
Bank risk management approach
Yes
OV1
Overview of RWA
Management and RWA
KM1
Key Metrics
LI1
Differences between accounting and regulatory scopes of consolidation and mapping of financial statements
2.
Linkages Between
with regulatory risk categories
Financial Statements and
LI2
Main sources of differences between regulatory exposure amounts and carrying values in financial
Yes
Regulatory Exposures
statements
LIA
Explanations of differences between accounting and regulatory exposure amounts
3.
Composition of Capital
CC1
Composition of regulatory capital
Yes
CC2
Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet
Yes
And TLAC
CCA1
Main features of regulatory capital instruments and of other TLAC-eligible instruments
Yes
4.
Leverage Ratio
LR1
Summary comparison of accounting assets vs leverage ratio exposure
Yes
LR2
Leverage ratio common disclosure template
Yes
LIQA
Liquidity risk management
Yes
5.
Liquidity
LIQ1
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
Yes
LIQ2
Net Stable Funding Ratio
Yes
CRA
General information about credit risk
CR1
Credit quality of assets
CR2
Changes in stock of defaulted Financing and debt securities
CRB
Additional disclosure related to the credit quality of assets
CRC
Qualitative disclosure requirements related to credit risk mitigation techniques
Yes
CR3
Credit risk mitigation techniques - overview
CRD
Qualitative disclosures on Banks' use of external credit ratings under the standardised approach for credit risk
6.
Credit Risk
CR4
Standardised approach - credit risk exposure and Credit Risk Mitigation (CRM) effects
CR5
Standardised approach - exposures by asset classes and risk weights
CRE
Qualitative disclosures related to IRB models
CR6
IRB - Credit risk exposures by portfolio and PD range
CR7
IRB - Effect on RWA of credit derivatives used as CRM techniques
No
CR8
RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures under IRB
|
CR9
|
IRB - Back testing of probability of default (PD) per portfolio
|
CR10
|
IRB (specialised lending and equities under the simple risk weight method)
|
CCRA
Qualitative disclosure related to counterparty credit risk
CCR1
Analysis of counterparty credit risk (CCR) exposure by approach
CCR2
Credit valuation adjustment (CVA) capital charge
CCR3
Standardised approach of CCR exposures by regulatory portfolio and risk weights
7.
Counterparty Credit Risk
CCR4
IRB - CCR exposures by portfolio and PD scale
No
CCR5
Composition of collateral for CCR exposure
CCR6
Credit derivatives exposures
CCR7
RWA flow statements of CCR exposures under the Internal Model Method (IMM)
CCR8
Exposures to central counterparties
SECA
Qualitative disclosure requirements related to securitisation exposures
SEC1
Securitisation exposures in the Banking book
8.
Securitisation
SEC2
Securitisation exposures in the trading book
No
SEC3
Securitisation exposures in the Banking book and associated regulatory capital requirements - Bank acting as
originator or as sponsor
SEC4
Securitisation exposures in the Banking book and associated capital requirements - Bank acting as investor
MRA
Qualitative disclosure requirements related to market risk
Yes
MRB
Qualitative disclosures for Banks using the Internal Models Approach (IMA)
No
9.
Market Risk
MR1
Market risk under standardised approach
Yes
MR2
RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under an IMA
No
MR3
IMA values for trading portfolios
MR4
Comparison of VaR estimates with gains/losses
10.
Operational Risk
Operational Risk Qualitative disclosure
Yes
Qualitative Disclosure
11. Profit Rate Risk in the
Quantitative /Qualitative disclosure
Yes
Banking Book
|