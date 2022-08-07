Al Rajhi Banking and Investment : IPO of Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co.

Dear Gents

We would like to inform you that alrajhi bank is participating in the IPO of Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. thru the parallel market (Nomu) the service available only for the clients that have qualified portfolio with Rajhi capital the IPO starting from 8 August 2022 to 14 August 2022, The share price 57 SAR.

The minimum number of offer shares to be applied for by individual investors is 10 shares and their multiples. The maximum number of offer shares to be applied for by individual investors is 343,000 shares.

The subscription will be available through our electronic channels (alrajhi bank app, Al Mubasher Retail and ATM).