    1120   SA0007879113

AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(1120)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
87.50 SAR   +0.23%
87.50 SAR   +0.23%
10:34aAL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT : IPO of Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co.
PU
08/05AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT : 2022 q2
PU
08/04Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Al Rajhi Banking and Investment : IPO of Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co.

08/07/2022 | 10:34am EDT
Dear Gents

We would like to inform you that alrajhi bank is participating in the IPO of Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. thru the parallel market (Nomu) the service available only for the clients that have qualified portfolio with Rajhi capital the IPO starting from 8 August 2022 to 14 August 2022, The share price 57 SAR.

The minimum number of offer shares to be applied for by individual investors is 10 shares and their multiples. The maximum number of offer shares to be applied for by individual investors is 343,000 shares.

The subscription will be available through our electronic channels (alrajhi bank app, Al Mubasher Retail and ATM).

Disclaimer

Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation SJSC published this content on 07 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2022 14:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 592 M 7 609 M 7 609 M
Net income 2022 16 485 M 4 387 M 4 387 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 2,16%
Capitalization 345 B 91 763 M 91 763 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,1x
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,4%
Managers and Directors
Walid bin Abdullah Ali Al-Moqbel Chief Executive Officer
Abdulrahman Abdullah Abdulrahman Al-Fadda Chief Financial Officer
Abdullah Sulaiman Abdulaziz Al-Rajhi Chairman
Abdullah Sulaiman Al-Nami Chief Compliance Officer
Alaa bin Shakeeb Al-Jabri Independent Vice-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.27%93 147
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-9.01%53 794
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-11.43%27 959
FIRSTRAND LIMITED10.54%22 427
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.20.24%15 312
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED1.35%14 285