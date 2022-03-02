Log in
Al Rajhi Banking and Investment : Ihsan honors alrajhi bank

03/02/2022 | 02:47am EST
On behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud: Prince Faisal bin Bandar Al Saud honors Al Rajhi Bank as one of the major donors to the Ihsan platform

On behalf of the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh, honored Al Rajhi Bank as one of the largest donors to Ihsan, the national platform for charitable work, last Monday evening in a ceremony held by the platform to honor major donors under the supervision of SDAIA.

The honor was received by Mr. Hossam Basrawi, General Manager of the Corporate Banking Group, who represented the bank on this occasion.



Al Rajhi Bank had donated seven million SAR to the national campaign to support charitable work that took place last year through the Ihsan platform, which was launched by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince, may God protect them.

This support for the campaign and the platform came within the corporate social responsibility programs offered by the Bank, to which the Bank gives great importance, as it has been providing support and activating its social role through many national initiatives and sustainable projects.

The national platform for charitable work, Ihsan, launched by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, SDAIA, is a national donation platform that provides many services and programs and brings together the national platforms concerned with donation in the Kingdom. The Ihsan platform plays an integrated role that supports charitable and non-profit institutions and societies, and helps them achieve their goals.

The platform contributes to preserving the efforts of donors and philanthropists. It also works to overcome the difficulties faced by donors concerning making bank transfers to non-profit organizations. At the same time, it works on organizing payment gateways for electronic donations, facilitates monitoring and follow-ups on all donation processes, and improves oversight to ensure that it goes to its beneficiaries. Moreover, it pays attention to the donors and intensifies communication with them to provide them with the latest developments related to the donor regulations and regulations in the Kingdom, and to inform them of the different channels that they can use to support their favorite organization or institution.

Disclaimer

Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation SJSC published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 07:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
