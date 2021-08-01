Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1120   SA0007879113

AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(1120)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Al Rajhi Banking and Investment : Saudi lender Al Rajhi reports 48% rise in Q2 net income

08/01/2021 | 04:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's second-biggest lender, posted a 48% jump in quarterly profit, helped by an increase in net financing and investment income, and fees from banking services.

The bank reported a net profit of 3.6 billion riyals ($959.92 million) for the period ended June 30, up from 2.44 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast a net profit of 3.4 billion riyals, according to an average estimate of five analysts in Refinitiv Eikon.

The Islamic lender said income from special commissions, financing and investments rose 27% from a year earlier to 5 billion riyals.

Saudi banks have benefited from growth in mortgages and an economic recovery this year following the easing of the lockdowns imposed to combat the outbreak of coronavirus.

The International Monetary Fund expects Saudi Arabia's economy to grow at 2.4% this year, after the kingdom's economy contracted 4.1% in 2020 due to the twin shock of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower oil prices.

($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
04:25aAL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT : Saudi lender Al Rajhi reports 48% rise in Q2 n..
RE
06/09Saudi Aramco raises $6 billion with debut sukuk
RE
04/28Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the ..
CI
04/12MARUBENI : Signs a Power Purchase Agreement, Project Finance Agreement and Comme..
AQ
03/30Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation Announces Distribute Cash Dividen..
CI
03/08Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation Proposes Cash Dividends for the Y..
CI
2020Al Rajhi Bank Announces Management Appointments
CI
2020Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
2020Al Rajhi Bank Announces End of Merger Talk Between Malaysian Unit and MIDF
CI
2020Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23 601 M 6 294 M 6 294 M
Net income 2021 12 880 M 3 435 M 3 435 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 2,85%
Capitalization 278 B 73 996 M 73 998 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 111,00 SAR
Average target price 96,48 SAR
Spread / Average Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walid bin Abdullah Ali Al-Moqbel Chief Executive Officer
Abdulrahman Abdullah Abdulrahman Al-Fadda Chief Financial Officer
Abdullah Sulaiman Abdulaziz Al-Rajhi Chairman
Abdullah Sulaiman Al-Nami Chief Compliance Officer
Alaa bin Shakeeb Al-Jabri Independent Vice-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION50.82%73 996
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-4.61%59 281
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES37.32%37 230
FIRSTRAND LIMITED6.50%20 895
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED13.55%12 889
ABSA GROUP LIMITED13.82%7 745