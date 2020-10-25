Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation    1120   SA0007879113

AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(1120)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Al Rajhi Banking and Investment : Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank reports 3% drop in third-quarter profit, impairments up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/25/2020 | 03:19am EDT

DUBAI (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 3% drop in third-quarter net profit on Sunday, but beat analysts' forecasts.

The bank made 2.66 billion riyals ($709.28 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 2.74 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Analysts had forecast a net profit of 2.39 billion riyals, according to Refinitiv data.

Al Rajhi said an increase in expenses as a result of a rise in salaries and employee-related benefits, along with general and other administrative expenses, led to its weaker performance in the third quarter.

The bank also attributed the decline in profits to a 39.9% increase in credit impairment charges to 465 million riyals.

Operating income for the quarter rose by 3.4% on the corresponding period of 2019 to 5.16 billion riyals, while profits from special commissions increased 0.8% to 4.2 billion riyals.

($1 = 3.7503 riyals)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Susan Fenton)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
03:19aAL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT : Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank reports 3% drop in third..
RE
07/22AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORP : half-yearly earnings release
07/20Saudi shares fall after news king in hospital
RE
06/04MoneyGram International Shares Rise 11% on Partnership With Al Rajhi Bank
DJ
01/05Gulf markets plunge on U.S.-Iran tensions, Aramco at lowest since IPO
RE
2019Aramco shares slip on day of MSCI, Tadawul inclusion
RE
2019Aramco shares slip on day of MSCI, Tadawul inclusion
RE
2019'Vindication' - Saudi Arabia hails 10% debut jump in Aramco shares
RE
2019'Vindication' - Saudi Arabia hails 10% debut jump in Aramco shares
RE
2019Alibaba, Aramco share sale bonanza fails to produce fee windfall for banks
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 249 M 5 133 M 5 133 M
Net income 2020 9 195 M 2 452 M 2 452 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 3,18%
Capitalization 168 B 44 665 M 44 664 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,70x
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 61,48 SAR
Last Close Price 67,00 SAR
Spread / Highest target 10,9%
Spread / Average Target -8,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walid bin Abdullah Ali Al-Moqbel Chief Executive Officer
Abdullah Sulaiman Abdulaziz Al-Rajhi Chairman
Abdulrahman Abdullah Abdulrahman Al-Fadda Chief Financial Officer
Salah bin Ali Aba Al-Khail Non-Executive Director
Abdulaziz bin Khaled bin Ali Al-Ghefaily Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION2.45%44 665
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-14.60%50 139
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-19.83%20 837
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-30.80%15 024
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-35.74%11 506
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.05%8 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group