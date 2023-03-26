Al Rakaez Investment : Assembly Decision-(RICS)-2023-03-26
AL-RAKAEZ INVESTMENT CO.
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: AL-RAKAEZ INVESTMENT CO. Date: 25-03-2023 01:20:55 PM
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺰﺋﺎﻛﺮﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
PM 01:20:55 2023-03-25 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of AL-RAKAEZ INVESTMENT CO. was held on 12:00 On 25-03-2023 at Company offices. The shareholders participation in the General Assembly Meeting was 75.66%.
-03-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺰﺋﺎﻛﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺐﺗﺎﻜﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023 .% 75.66 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ
Subject: Decreasing the company's Capital
ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
The General Assembly approved the decrease of the company's capital from 125000000 to 11000000 through:
ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ ﻦﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ,ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 11000000 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 125000000 :ﻖﻳﺮﻃ
The Capital Decrease Method
ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﺔﻘﻳﺮﻃ
Amortization of the accumulated losses
ﺔﻤﻛﺍﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻔﻃﺇ
- Amortization of part of the company's accumulated losses as at 31 /12 / 2022 amounting to ( 1703143 ) one million seven hundred and three thousand one hundred and forty - three dinars by reducing the company's capital by ( 1500000 ) million five hundred thousand dinars , which represents part of the company' s accumulated losses , and authorizing the company ' s board of directors to proceed with the required procedures
ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺔﻤﻛﺍﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺧ ﻦﻣ ﺀﺰﺟ ﺀﺎﻔﻃﺇ
ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ (1703143)ﺔﻐﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ 2022/12/31
ﻥﻮﻌﺑﺭﺃﻭ ﺔﺛﻼﺛﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻣﻭ ﻑﻻﺁ ﺔﺛﻼﺛﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﻌﺒﺳﻭ ) ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺘﺑ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻒﻟﺃ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﺴﻤﺧﻭ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ ( 1500000 ﺔﻤﻛﺍﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺧ ﻦﻣ ﺀﺰﺟ ﻞﺜﻤﺗ ﺮﻴﺴﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﺑﻮﻠﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺎﺑ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Mohammad Aljarrah
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Mohammad Aljarrah :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
