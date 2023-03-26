Al Rakaez Investment : Assembly Decision-(RICS)-2023-03-26

The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of AL-RAKAEZ INVESTMENT CO. was held on 12:00 On 25-03-2023 at Company offices. The shareholders participation in the General Assembly Meeting was 75.66%.

- Amortization of part of the company's accumulated losses as at 31/12 / 2022 amounting to ( 1703143) one million seven hundred and three thousand one hundred and forty - three dinars by reducing the company's capital by ( 1500000 ) million five hundred thousand dinars, which represents part of the company' s accumulated losses , and authorizing the company 's board of directors to proceed with the required procedures