Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Al-Rakaez Investment Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RICS   JO3126111017

AL-RAKAEZ INVESTMENT CO.

(RICS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
0.2900 JOD    0.00%
02:38aAl Rakaez Investment : Disclosure (RICS) 2023 03 26
PU
02:18aAl Rakaez Investment : Assembly Decision-(RICS)-2023-03-26
PU
02:18aAl Rakaez Investment : Assembly Decision-(RICS)-2023-03-26
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Al Rakaez Investment : Assembly Decision-(RICS)-2023-03-26

03/26/2023 | 02:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AL-RAKAEZ INVESTMENT CO.

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: AL-RAKAEZ INVESTMENT CO. Date: 25-03-2023 01:20:55 PM

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺰﺋﺎﻛﺮﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 01:20:55 2023-03-25 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of AL-RAKAEZ INVESTMENT CO. was held on 12:00 On 25-03-2023 at Company offices. The shareholders participation in the General Assembly Meeting was 75.66%.

-03-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺰﺋﺎﻛﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺐﺗﺎﻜﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023 .% 75.66 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ

Subject: Decreasing the company's Capital

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The General Assembly approved the decrease of the company's capital from 125000000 to 11000000 through:

ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ ﻦﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ,ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 11000000 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ/ﻢﻬﺳ 125000000 :ﻖﻳﺮﻃ

The Capital Decrease Method

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﺔﻘﻳﺮﻃ

Amortization of the accumulated losses

ﺔﻤﻛﺍﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻔﻃﺇ

- Amortization of part of the company's accumulated losses as at 31/12 / 2022 amounting to ( 1703143) one million seven hundred and three thousand one hundred and forty - three dinars by reducing the company's capital by ( 1500000 ) million five hundred thousand dinars, which represents part of the company' s accumulated losses , and authorizing the company 's board of directors to proceed with the required procedures

ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺔﻤﻛﺍﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺧ ﻦﻣ ﺀﺰﺟ ﺀﺎﻔﻃﺇ

ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ (1703143)ﺔﻐﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ 2022/12/31

ﻥﻮﻌﺑﺭﺃﻭ ﺔﺛﻼﺛﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻣﻭ ﻑﻻﺁ ﺔﺛﻼﺛﻭ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﻌﺒﺳﻭ ) ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺘﺑ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻒﻟﺃ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﺴﻤﺧﻭ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ ( 1500000 ﺔﻤﻛﺍﺮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺎﺴﺧ ﻦﻣ ﺀﺰﺟ ﻞﺜﻤﺗ ﺮﻴﺴﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﺑﻮﻠﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺎﺑ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Mohammad Aljarrah

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Mohammad Aljarrah :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Al-Rakaez Investment Company PSC published this content on 26 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2023 06:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AL-RAKAEZ INVESTMENT CO.
02:38aAl Rakaez Investment : Disclosure (RICS) 2023 03 26
PU
02:18aAl Rakaez Investment : Assembly Decision-(RICS)-2023-03-26
PU
02:18aAl Rakaez Investment : Assembly Decision-(RICS)-2023-03-26
PU
03/12Al Rakaez Investment : G.a (rics) 2023 03 12
PU
03/12Al Rakaez Investment : G.a (rics) 2023 03 12
PU
02/13Al Rakaez Investment : Disclosure (RICS) 2023 02 13
PU
2022Al-Rakaez Investment Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
2022Al-Rakaez Investment Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
2022Al Rakaez Investment : Assembly Decision-(RICS)-2022-04-11
PU
2022Al Rakaez Investment : Assembly Decision-(RICS)-2022-03-26
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2,08 M 2,93 M 2,93 M
Net income 2022 0,29 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
Net Debt 2022 0,64 M 0,90 M 0,90 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,63 M 5,11 M 5,11 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,63x
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 15,7%
Chart AL-RAKAEZ INVESTMENT CO.
Duration : Period :
Al-Rakaez Investment Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mazen Khairi Kamel Ayass Vice Chairman & General Manager
Aziz Mohammad Aziz Nassar Chief Financial Officer
Falah Adnan Wehbi Al-Qadi Chairman
Joseph Musa Joseph Al-Ashram Independent Non-Executive Director
Rida Hazim Rida Hashim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL-RAKAEZ INVESTMENT CO.-3.33%5
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.37%39 574
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.98%32 159
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-4.47%27 440
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.22%24 995
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.87%21 580
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer