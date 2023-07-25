AL-RAKAEZ INVESTMENT CO.
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: AL-RAKAEZ INVESTMENT CO.
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺰﺋﺎﻛﺮﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 24-07-2023 03:04:17 PM
PM 03:04:17 2023-07-24 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Minutes of the Extraordinary General Assembly
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Meeting
Attached the Minutes of the Extraordinary General
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺔﺨﺴﻧ ﻪﻴﻃ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
Assembly Meeting for AL-RAKAEZ INVESTMENT CO.
2023-03-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﺬﻟﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺰﺋﺎﻛﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ
which was held on 25-03-2023 and after approving it
.ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻩﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ
from Companies General Controller
Date of signature by company's controller: 24-07-2023
2023-07-24 :ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Mohammad Aljarrah
Mohammad Aljarrah :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
