Al Rakaez Investment Co PSC is a Jordan-based company engaged in real estate investment projects, as well as general trading. The Company's activities include the purchase and sale of lands and real estate inside and outside Jordan; construction of residential units, commercial complexes, towers and resorts, and the investment in different economic sectors, including financial, industrial, agricultural, service, tourism, commercial and others. In addition, the Company is also focuses on the establishment, ownership and investment in other companies and in a range of projects in diversified sectors.