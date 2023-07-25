AL-RAKAEZ INVESTMENT CO.

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AL-RAKAEZ INVESTMENT CO.

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺰﺋﺎﻛﺮﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 24-07-2023 03:04:17 PM

PM 03:04:17 2023-07-24 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Minutes of the Extraordinary General Assembly

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Meeting

Attached the Minutes of the Extraordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺔﺨﺴﻧ ﻪﻴﻃ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

Assembly Meeting for AL-RAKAEZ INVESTMENT CO.

2023-03-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﺬﻟﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺰﺋﺎﻛﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ

which was held on 25-03-2023 and after approving it

.ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻩﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ

from Companies General Controller

Date of signature by company's controller: 24-07-2023

2023-07-24 :ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Mohammad Aljarrah

Mohammad Aljarrah :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

