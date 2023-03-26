Advanced search
    RICS   JO3126111017

AL-RAKAEZ INVESTMENT CO.

(RICS)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
0.2900 JOD    0.00%
02:38aAl Rakaez Investment : Disclosure (RICS) 2023 03 26
PU
02:18aAl Rakaez Investment : Assembly Decision-(RICS)-2023-03-26
PU
Al Rakaez Investment : Assembly Decision-(RICS)-2023-03-26
PU
Al Rakaez Investment : Disclosure (RICS) 2023 03 26

03/26/2023 | 02:38am EDT
AL-RAKAEZ INVESTMENT CO.

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: AL-RAKAEZ INVESTMENT CO. Date: 25-03-2023 01:28:49 PM

Subject: Election of a new auditor / change of auditor / vacancy of auditor's place

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺰﺋﺎﻛﺮﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 01:28:49 2023-03-25 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ / ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻥﺎﻜﻣ ﺭﻮﻐﺷ/ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that THATIEH-Talal Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. International has been (elected or appointed) to audit the company's accounts starting from 25-03-2023, instead of the previous auditor TalalAG01-Talal Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. International for the following reasons.

THATIEH-Talal ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ (ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻭﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ) ﻢﺗ ﻪﻧﺍ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻛ Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. International

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻣ ﻻﺪﺑ 2023-03-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ

TalalAG01-Talal Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. International ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺒﺳﻸﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ

Reason for change:

:ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ ﺐﺒﺳ

The auditor's position becomes vacant.

.ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻥﺎﻜﻣ ﺭﻮﻐﺷ

Date of Vacancy: 01-01-2023

2023-01-01 :ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻥﺎﻜﻣ ﺭﻮﻐﺷ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Election of the Company's Auditor for the Fiscal Year 2023

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺇ

2023

Whether the auditor's report included a reservation on the company's financial statements during the two preceding fiscal year: No

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻆﻔﺤﺗ ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻦﻤﻀﺗ ﺍﺫﺍ ﺎﻤﻴﻓ ﻥﺎﻴﺑ ﻻ :ﻦﻴﺘﻘﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﺘﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﺘﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Mohammad Aljarrah

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Mohammad Aljarrah :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Al-Rakaez Investment Company PSC published this content on 26 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2023 06:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
