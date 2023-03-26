Al Rakaez Investment : Disclosure (RICS) 2023 03 26

Kindly be informed that THATIEH-Talal Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. International has been (elected or appointed) to audit the company's accounts starting from 25-03-2023, instead of the previous auditor TalalAG01-Talal Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. International for the following reasons.

THATIEH-Talal ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ (ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻭﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ) ﻢﺗ ﻪﻧﺍ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻛ Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. International ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻣ ﻻﺪﺑ 2023-03-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ TalalAG01-Talal Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. International ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ -:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺒﺳﻸﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ