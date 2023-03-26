Al Rakaez Investment : Disclosure (RICS) 2023 03 26
AL-RAKAEZ INVESTMENT CO.
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: AL-RAKAEZ INVESTMENT CO. Date: 25-03-2023 01:28:49 PM
Subject: Election of a new auditor / change of auditor / vacancy of auditor's place
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺰﺋﺎﻛﺮﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
PM 01:28:49 2023-03-25 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ / ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻥﺎﻜﻣ ﺭﻮﻐﺷ/ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that THATIEH-Talal Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. International has been (elected or appointed) to audit the company's accounts starting from 25-03-2023, instead of the previous auditor TalalAG01-Talal Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. International for the following reasons.
THATIEH-Talal ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ (ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻭﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ) ﻢﺗ ﻪﻧﺍ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻛ Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. International
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻣ ﻻﺪﺑ 2023-03-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ
TalalAG01-Talal Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. International ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ
-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺒﺳﻸﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ
Reason for change:
:ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ ﺐﺒﺳ
The auditor's position becomes vacant.
.ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻥﺎﻜﻣ ﺭﻮﻐﺷ
Date of Vacancy: 01-01-2023
2023-01-01 :ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻥﺎﻜﻣ ﺭﻮﻐﺷ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Election of the Company 's Auditor for the Fiscal Year 2023
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺇ
2023
Whether the auditor's report included a reservation on the company's financial statements during the two preceding fiscal year: No
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻆﻔﺤﺗ ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻦﻤﻀﺗ ﺍﺫﺍ ﺎﻤﻴﻓ ﻥﺎﻴﺑ ﻻ :ﻦﻴﺘﻘﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﺘﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﺘﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Mohammad Aljarrah
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Mohammad Aljarrah :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
