    ALRAMZ   AED000801012

AL RAMZ CORPORATION INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT P.J.S.C.

(ALRAMZ)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Al Ramz Investment and Development P J S C : Financial statements for the year of 2021

02/21/2022 | 11:51pm EST
Al Ramz Corporation Investment and

Development P.J.S.C.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

31 DECEMBER 2021

Principal business address:

P.O. Box. 32000

Abu Dhabi

United Arab Emirates

Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development P.J.S.C.

Consolidated financial statements

Contents

Page

Report of the Board of Directors

1 - 2

Independent Auditor's Report

3 - 7

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

8

Consolidated statement of financial position

9

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

10

Consolidated statement of cash flows

11

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

12 - 52

Ernst & Young

Tel: +971 2 417 4400

P.O. Box 136

Fax: +971 2 627 3383

Nation Tower 2, Corniche

abudhabi@ae.ey.com

Abu Dhabi

ey.com/mena

United Arab Emirates

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF AL RAMZ CORPORATION INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT PJSC

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development PJSC (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021, and the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2021 and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (the "IESBA Code") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in the United Arab Emirates, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated financial statements.

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dubai Development Company PSC published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 04:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 31,8 M 8,65 M 8,65 M
Net income 2020 -10,9 M -2,96 M -2,96 M
Net cash 2020 381 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2020 -29,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 530 M 144 M 144 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,94x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart AL RAMZ CORPORATION INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT P.J.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development P.J.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Al-Mortada Al-Dandashi Managing Director & Executive Director
Dhafer Sahmi Jaber Mufreh Al-Ahbabi Chairman
Haisam Odeimeh Chief Operating Officer
Shehzad Janab Chief Investment Officer
Hamad Rashed Nehail Al-Nuaimi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL RAMZ CORPORATION INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT P.J.S.C.-21.54%144
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED23.78%37 116
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED4.23%36 629
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED23.16%35 204
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.35.16%35 008
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.54%30 900