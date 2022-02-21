Al Ramz Investment and Development P J S C : Financial statements for the year of 2021

Ernst & Young Tel: +971 2 417 4400 P.O. Box 136 Fax: +971 2 627 3383 Nation Tower 2, Corniche abudhabi@ae.ey.com Abu Dhabi ey.com/mena United Arab Emirates

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF AL RAMZ CORPORATION INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT PJSC

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development PJSC (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021, and the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2021 and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (the "IESBA Code") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in the United Arab Emirates, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated financial statements.

