  Homepage
  Equities
  United Arab Emirates
  Dubai Financial Market
  Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development P.J.S.C.
  News
  Summary
    ALRAMZ   AED000801012

AL RAMZ CORPORATION INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT P.J.S.C.

(ALRAMZ)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Al Ramz Investment and Development P J S C : Results of BOD meeting

02/21/2022 | 11:51pm EST
AL RAMZ CORPORATION PJSC

Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development PJSC

Disclosure of the results of the Board of Directors meeting

Date

21 February 2022

Company Name

Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development PJSC

Date and day of the

Monday 21 February 2022

meeting

Meeting starting time

11:00

Meeting ending time

13:00

Number of board

Seven members

members present

Quorum achieved (%)

100%

Approve the audited financial statements for the financial

year ended 31 December 2021.

Approve the annual report for the year 2021.

Approve general assembly agenda and call for a

Decisions / Resolutions

shareholders meeting to convene on a date and time to be

of the meeting

agreed upon with Securities & Commodities Authority.

Approve year end dividends of four fils per share for the

second half of 2021. This brings the full dividends for the

year 2021 to a total of six fils per share.

Sincerely,

Dr. Fady Kayyal

Board Secretary

Disclaimer

Dubai Development Company PSC published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 04:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 31,8 M 8,65 M 8,65 M
Net income 2020 -10,9 M -2,96 M -2,96 M
Net cash 2020 381 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2020 -29,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 530 M 144 M 144 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,94x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart AL RAMZ CORPORATION INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT P.J.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development P.J.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Al-Mortada Al-Dandashi Managing Director & Executive Director
Dhafer Sahmi Jaber Mufreh Al-Ahbabi Chairman
Haisam Odeimeh Chief Operating Officer
Shehzad Janab Chief Investment Officer
Hamad Rashed Nehail Al-Nuaimi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AL RAMZ CORPORATION INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT P.J.S.C.-21.54%144
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED23.78%37 116
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED4.23%36 629
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED23.16%35 204
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.35.16%35 008
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.54%30 900