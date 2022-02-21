Al Ramz Investment and Development P J S C : Results of BOD meeting

AL RAMZ CORPORATION PJSC

Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development PJSC

Disclosure of the results of the Board of Directors meeting

Date 21 February 2022

Company Name Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development PJSC

Date and day of the Monday 21 February 2022

meeting

Meeting starting time 11:00

Meeting ending time 13:00

Number of board Seven members

members present

Quorum achieved (%) 100%

▪ Approve the audited financial statements for the financial

year ended 31 December 2021.

▪ Approve the annual report for the year 2021.

▪ Approve general assembly agenda and call for a

Decisions / Resolutions shareholders meeting to convene on a date and time to be

of the meeting agreed upon with Securities & Commodities Authority.

▪ Approve year end dividends of four fils per share for the

second half of 2021. This brings the full dividends for the

year 2021 to a total of six fils per share.