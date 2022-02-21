Al Ramz Investment and Development P J S C : Results of BOD meeting

AL RAMZ CORPORATION PJSC
Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development PJSC
Disclosure of the results of the Board of Directors meeting
Date
21 February 2022
Company Name
Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development PJSC
Date and day of the
Monday 21 February 2022
meeting
Meeting starting time
11:00
Meeting ending time
13:00
Number of board
Seven members
members present
Quorum achieved (%)
100%
▪ Approve the audited financial statements for the financial
year ended 31 December 2021.
▪ Approve the annual report for the year 2021.
▪ Approve general assembly agenda and call for a
Decisions / Resolutions
shareholders meeting to convene on a date and time to be
of the meeting
agreed upon with Securities & Commodities Authority.
▪ Approve year end dividends of four fils per share for the
second half of 2021. This brings the full dividends for the
year 2021 to a total of six fils per share.
Sincerely,
Dr. Fady Kayyal
Board Secretary
Disclaimer
