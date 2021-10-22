Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance : إعلان شركة الصقر للتأمين التعاوني عن بدء التصويت الإلكتروني على بنود اجتماع الج

Announcement Detail

With reference to the announcement of Al-Sagr Cooperative Insurance Company on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) website on Monday dated 27/02/1443 corresponding to 04/10/2021 regarding inviting its shareholders to attend the Ordinary General Assembly meeting (the first meeting) by means of modern technology scheduled to be held on Thursday, 22/03/1443, corresponding to 28/10/2021 at 6:30 pm. Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Company is pleased to announce to the shareholders that the electronic voting (remote voting) on the items of the Ordinary General Assembly meeting will start as of 10 AM on Sunday 18/03/1443 corresponding to 24/10/2021 until the end of the assembly time. Shareholders will be able to register and vote remotely on the items through Tadawulati services using the following link: www.tadawulaty.com.sa Note that registration and voting in the Tadawulati services are available and free of charge to all shareholders. Shareholders' questions and inquiries about the assembly's items will be received with the company's Board of Directors, starting from three o'clock in the afternoon on the assembly's day, Thursday, October 28, 2021 until the end of the assembly's time, via the numbers and e-mail below: Phone: 0138369555 Ext .: 256 Or email: m.alfaris@alsagr.com You can contact us on the phone (920001043) or e-mail (SH.relation@alsagr.com).