  Homepage
  Equities
  Saudi Arabia
  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8180   SA11T053VQ13

AL SAGR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY

(8180)
  Report
Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance : إعلان شركة الصقر للتأمين التعاوني عن بدء التصويت الإلكتروني على بنود اجتماع الج

10/22/2021 | 11:24pm EDT
Alsagr Cooperative Insurance Co. Announces the Start of the Electronic Voting on the Agenda Items of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting (First Meeting) through modern technology (Reminder)

Element List Explanation
Announcement Detail With reference to the announcement of Al-Sagr Cooperative Insurance Company on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) website on Monday dated 27/02/1443 corresponding to 04/10/2021 regarding inviting its shareholders to attend the Ordinary General Assembly meeting (the first meeting) by means of modern technology scheduled to be held on Thursday, 22/03/1443, corresponding to 28/10/2021 at 6:30 pm.

Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Company is pleased to announce to the shareholders that the electronic voting (remote voting) on the items of the Ordinary General Assembly meeting will start as of 10 AM on Sunday 18/03/1443 corresponding to 24/10/2021 until the end of the assembly time. Shareholders will be able to register and vote remotely on the items through Tadawulati services using the following link:

www.tadawulaty.com.sa

Note that registration and voting in the Tadawulati services are available and free of charge to all shareholders.

Shareholders' questions and inquiries about the assembly's items will be received with the company's Board of Directors, starting from three o'clock in the afternoon on the assembly's day, Thursday, October 28, 2021 until the end of the assembly's time, via the numbers and e-mail below:

Phone: 0138369555 Ext .: 256

Or email: m.alfaris@alsagr.com

You can contact us on the phone (920001043) or e-mail (SH.relation@alsagr.com).

Attached Documents [Link]

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Company SJSC published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 03:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
