Alsagr Cooperative Insurance Company Announces the Results of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting, (First Meeting) through modern technology

1. Mr. Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Turki - Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Executive Committee

2. Mr. Abdul Mohsen bin Nafez bin Jaber - Member of the Board of Directors.

3. Mr. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Shuwaier - Member of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Risk Management Committee and Chairman of the Remuneration and Nominations Committee.

4. Mr. Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Bassam - Member of the Board of Directors.

The following members of the Board of Directors were absent from attending the General Assembly meeting:

1. Mr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Sari - Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

2. Mr. Abdullah bin Juma Al-Sari - Member of the Board of Directors.

3. Mr. Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Suwaidi - Member of the Board of Directors.

4. Mr. Sultan bin Khalid Al Turki - Member of the Board of Directors