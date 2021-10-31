Alsagr Cooperative Insurance Company Announces the Results of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting, (First Meeting) through modern technology
Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn
|
Element List
|
Explanation
|
Introduction
|
Al-Saqr Cooperative Insurance Company announces the results of the Ordinary General Assembly meeting (the first meeting), which was held on Thursday evening, 22/03/1443 corresponding to 28/10/2021 at (6:30 pm).
The attendance rate for the (first) meeting reached (41.95%) of the shares representing the capital, according to the company's Bylaws.
In accordance with the circular of the Capital Markets Authority to hold the Assembly Meeting by means of modern technology in support of the preventive and precautionary efforts and measures by the competent and relevant health authorities to address the emerging corona virus (COVID-19). In addition, as an extension of the continuous efforts made by all government agencies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in taking preventive measures necessary to prevent its spread.
|
City and Location of the General Assembly's Meeting
|
Through modern technology from the company's headquarters in Dammam, via Tadawulaty website
|
Date of the General Assembly's Meeting
|
2021-10-28 Corresponding to 1443-03-22
|
Time of the General Assembly's Meeting
|
18:30
|
Percentage of Attending Shareholders
|
41.95%
|
Names of the Board of Directors' Members Present at the General Assembly's Meeting and Names of the Absentees
|
The meeting of the General Assembly was attended by the following members of the Board of Directors via means of modern technology:
1. Mr. Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Turki - Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Executive Committee
2. Mr. Abdul Mohsen bin Nafez bin Jaber - Member of the Board of Directors.
3. Mr. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Shuwaier - Member of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Risk Management Committee and Chairman of the Remuneration and Nominations Committee.
4. Mr. Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Bassam - Member of the Board of Directors.
The following members of the Board of Directors were absent from attending the General Assembly meeting:
1. Mr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Sari - Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.
2. Mr. Abdullah bin Juma Al-Sari - Member of the Board of Directors.
3. Mr. Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Suwaidi - Member of the Board of Directors.
4. Mr. Sultan bin Khalid Al Turki - Member of the Board of Directors
|
Names of the Chairmen of the Committees Present at the General Assembly's Meeting or Members of such Committees Attending on Their Behalf
|
Names of the chairpersons of the committees attending the assembly:
1. Mr. Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Turki - Chairman of the Executive Committee.
2. Mr. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Shuwaier - Member of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Risk Management Committee and Chairman of the Remuneration and Nominations Committee
|
Voting Results on the Items of the General Assembly's Meeting Agenda's
|
Approving appointing auditors for the company from among the candidates based on the recommendation of the audit committee to examine, review and audit the financial statements for the second quarter, third and annual quarter of the fiscal year 2021 and the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022, and determine their fees, whose names are listed below:
1- AlKharashi & Co. Certified Accountants and Auditors.
2- Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC)
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Disclaimer
Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Company SJSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 05:16:06 UTC.