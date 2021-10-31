Log in
الإفصاح اللاحق لشراء الأسهم

10/31/2021 | 12:47am EDT
28 October 2021

Purchase of Treasury Shares

To: Bahrain Bourse

To: Dubai Financial Market

Al Salam Bank B.S.C. would like to inform the shareholders and the markets that on 28 October 2021, it bought 605,956 shares (treasury shares) on the Dubai Financial Market ("DFM") and the Bahrain Bourse increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 130,183,221 to 130,789,177 (5.405% of issued share capital).

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

نيرحبلا ةصروب / ةداسلا يلاملا يبد قوس / ةداسلا

يبد قوس يف )ةنيزخلا مهسأ( اهمهسأ نم مهس 605,956 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ .ب.م.ش ملاسلا كنب دوي كلذو )ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم 5.405%) 130,789,177 ىلإ 130,183,221 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل نيرحبلا ةصروب و يلاملا

.2021 ربوتكا 28 خيراتب

Name

Ali Yusuf Al Khaja

ةجاخلا فسوي يلع

مسلإا

Title

Head of Compliance and

ةحفاكمو مازتللاا مسق سيئر

يفيظولا ىمسملا

MLRO

لاوملأا ليسغ

Company Seal ةكرشلا متخ

Signature عيقوتلا

Licensed and Regulated as an Islamic Retail Bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain

17005500 | alsalambank.com

Disclaimer

Al Salam Bank – Bahrain BSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 04:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
