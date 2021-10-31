الإفصاح اللاحق لشراء الأسهم

28 October 2021

Purchase of Treasury Shares

To: Bahrain Bourse

To: Dubai Financial Market

Al Salam Bank B.S.C. would like to inform the shareholders and the markets that on 28 October 2021, it bought 605,956 shares (treasury shares) on the Dubai Financial Market ("DFM") and the Bahrain Bourse increasing the total holding of treasury shares from 130,183,221 to 130,789,177 (5.405% of issued share capital).

ةنيزخلا مهسأ ءارش

نيرحبلا ةصروب / ةداسلا يلاملا يبد قوس / ةداسلا

يبد قوس يف )ةنيزخلا مهسأ( اهمهسأ نم مهس 605,956 لداعي ام ءارشب قاوسلأاو نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ملاعإ .ب.م.ش ملاسلا كنب دوي كلذو )ةرداصلا مهسلأا نم 5.405%) 130,789,177 ىلإ 130,183,221 نم ةنيزخلا مهسأ عفترتل نيرحبلا ةصروب و يلاملا

.2021 ربوتكا 28 خيراتب

Name Ali Yusuf Al Khaja ةجاخلا فسوي يلع مسلإا Title Head of Compliance and ةحفاكمو مازتللاا مسق سيئر يفيظولا ىمسملا MLRO لاوملأا ليسغ Company Seal ةكرشلا متخ Signature عيقوتلا