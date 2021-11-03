Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Al Salam Bank B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
Financial statements for the 3rd QTR of 2021

11/03/2021 | 01:02am EDT
Al Salam Bank B.S.C.

(formerly Al Salam Bank - Bahrain B.S.C)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

30 September 2021

Al Salam Bank B.S.C.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the nine months period ended 30 September 2021

Table of contents

Independent auditors' report on review of condensed consolidated

interim financial information …............................................................................................. 1

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position ….................................................... 2

Condensed consolidated income statement …......................................................................... 3

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity …................................................... 4

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows …................................................................ 5

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information …................................. 6-20

Unreviewed supplementary disclosures …............................................................................... 1-3

KPMG Fakhro

Telephone

+973 17224807

Audit

Telefax

+973 17227443

12th Floor, Fakhro Tower,

Website:

home.kpmg/bh

P.O. Box 710, Manama,

CR No.

6220

Kingdom of Bahrain

Independent auditors' report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial information

The Board of Directors

2 November 2021

Al Salam Bank B.S.C.(formerly Al Salam Bank - Bahrain B.S.C.)

Manama

Kingdom of Bahrain

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying 30 September 2021 condensed consolidated interim financial information of Al Salam Bank B.S.C. (formerly Al Salam Bank - Bahrain B.S.C.) (the "Bank") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group"), which comprises:

  • the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 September 2021;
  • the condensed consolidated statement of income for the three-month and nine-month periods ended 30 September 2021;

the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2021;

  • the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2021;
  • notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information.

The Board of Directors of the Bank is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this condensed consolidated interim financial information in accordance with the basis of preparation stated in Note 2 of this condensed consolidated interim financial information. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this condensed consolidated interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying 30 September 2021 condensed consolidated interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the basis of preparation stated in Note 2 of this condensed consolidated interim financial information.

1

© 2021 KPMG Fakhro, a Bahrain partnership registered with the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism (MOICT), Kingdom of Bahrain and a member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee. All rights reserved.

Al Salam Bank B.S.C.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 30 September 2021

30 September

31 December

2021

2020

(Reviewed)

(Audited)

Note

BD '000

BD '000

ASSETS

Cash and balances with banks and Central Bank

308,472

288,266

Placements with financial institutions

3

150,967

37,965

Sovereign Sukuk

4

557,658

393,108

Corporate Sukuk

4

23,835

16,395

Financing assets

5

752,897

814,449

Finance lease assets

6

549,958

469,363

Non-trading investments

8

95,908

98,034

Investment properties

59,007

67,586

Development properties

2,943

2,943

Investment in associates

16,515

12,036

Other assets

9

43,881

35,237

Goodwill

25,971

25,971

TOTAL ASSETS

2,588,012

2,261,353

LIABILITIES, EQUITY OF INVESTMENT ACCOUNTHOLDERS,

OWNERS' EQUITY AND NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

LIABILITIES

Placements from financial institutions

3

153,632

116,883

Customers' current accounts

422,357

363,970

Murabaha term financing

4

128,573

221,671

Other liabilities

10

52,074

52,282

TOTAL LIABILITIES

756,636

754,806

EQUITY OF INVESTMENT ACCOUNTHOLDERS

Wakala from financial institutions

11

237,830

264,784

Wakala and Mudaraba from customers

11

1,294,375

960,596

TOTAL EQUITY OF INVESTMENT ACCOUNTHOLDERS

1,532,205

1,225,380

OWNERS' EQUITY

Share capital

Treasury stock

Reserves

Total owners' equity

Non-controlling interest

TOTAL EQUITY

TOTAL LIABILITIES, EQUITY OF INVESTMENT ACCOUNTHOLDERS, OWNERS' EQUITY AND NON- CONTROLLING INTEREST

___________________________

_________________________

H.E. Shaikh Khalid bin Mustahil

Matar Mohamed Al Blooshi

Al Mashani

Chairman

Deputy Chairman

241,972

230,450

(9,743)

(7,530)

66,357

57,846

298,586 280,766

585401

299,171 281,167

2,588,012 2,261,353

_____________________

Rafik Nayed

Group Chief Executive Officer

The attached notes 1 to 20 form part of the condensed consolidated interim financial information.

2

Al Salam Bank B.S.C.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT For the nine months period ended 30 September 2021

Three

Three

months

months

ended

ended

30 September

30 September

2021

2020

Note

(Reviewed)

(Reviewed)

BD '000

BD '000

OPERATING INCOME

Finance income

20,197

20,284

Income from Sukuk

6,240

4,951

Loss (net) from non-trading investments

(647)

(5,396)

Income / (loss) from properties

(99)

(66)

Fees and commission, net

2,341

1,799

Share of profit from associates

359

-

Other (loss) / income

12

(808)

2,514

Total operating income

27,583

24,086

Finance expense on placements from financial

institutions

(1,087)

(865)

Finance expense on Murabaha term financing

(317)

(1,451)

Return on equity of investment accountholders

before Group's share as a Mudarib and Wakala

(16,181)

(12,690)

Group's share as a Mudarib

60

401

Group's Wakala fee

5,953

5,062

Share of profit of investment accountholders

(10,168)

(7,227)

Net operating income

16,011

14,543

OPERATING EXPENSES

Nine months

Nine months

ended

ended

30 September

30 September

2021

2020

(Reviewed)

(Reviewed)

BD '000

BD '000

58,343

57,412

16,634

14,334

(1,951)

(8,690)

517

(105)

6,153

5,620

2,287

1,953

  1. 3,725
    81,552 74,249

(3,193) (3,395)

(2,329) (4,073)

(50,648) (39,250)

168874

24,029 16,482

(26,451) (21,894)

49,579 44,887

Staff cost

4,422

3,746

13,018

11,152

Premises cost

483

499

1,528

1,668

Depreciation

361

709

946

1,196

Other operating expenses

3,393

2,453

9,348

7,975

Total operating expenses

8,659

7,407

24,840

21,991

PROFIT BEFORE IMPAIRMENT ALLOWANCES

7,352

7,136

24,739

22,896

Net impairment charge

7

(1,860)

(6,182)

(8,676)

(14,858)

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

5,492

954

16,063

8,038

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

- Shareholders of the Bank

5,562

972

16,224

8,073

- Non-controlling interest

(70)

(18)

(161)

(35)

5,492

954

16,063

8,038

Basic and diluted earnings per share (fils)

2.4

0.4

7.0

3.5

________________________________

___________________________

________________________

H.E. Shaikh Khalid bin Mustahil

Matar Mohamed Al Blooshi

Rafik Nayed

Al Mashani

Chairman

Deputy Chairman

Group Chief Executive Officer

The attached notes 1 to 20 form part of the condensed consolidated interim financial information.

3

