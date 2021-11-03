Financial statements for the 3rd QTR of 2021

KPMG Fakhro Telephone +973 17224807 Audit Telefax +973 17227443 12th Floor, Fakhro Tower, Website: home.kpmg/bh P.O. Box 710, Manama, CR No. 6220 Kingdom of Bahrain

Independent auditors' report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial information

The Board of Directors 2 November 2021 Al Salam Bank B.S.C.(formerly Al Salam Bank - Bahrain B.S.C.) Manama Kingdom of Bahrain

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying 30 September 2021 condensed consolidated interim financial information of Al Salam Bank B.S.C. (formerly Al Salam Bank - Bahrain B.S.C.) (the "Bank") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group"), which comprises:

the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 September 2021;

the condensed consolidated statement of income for the three-month and nine-month periods ended 30 September 2021;

∙ the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2021;

the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2021;

nine-month period ended 30 September 2021; notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information.

The Board of Directors of the Bank is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this condensed consolidated interim financial information in accordance with the basis of preparation stated in Note 2 of this condensed consolidated interim financial information. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this condensed consolidated interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying 30 September 2021 condensed consolidated interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the basis of preparation stated in Note 2 of this condensed consolidated interim financial information.

1

© 2021 KPMG Fakhro, a Bahrain partnership registered with the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism (MOICT), Kingdom of Bahrain and a member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee. All rights reserved.