Al Sanabel International For Islamic Investments Holding PLC (Al Sanabel International Holding) is a Jordan-based company engaged in the provision of investment banking and financial services in accordance to Islamic Sharia principles. The Companyâs activities include the management of its subsidiaries, investment of its funds in bonds and shares, provision of loans to its subsidiary companies, and the ownership of patents, trademarks and other rights, as well as the utilization and lease them to its subsidiaries. As of December 31, 2011, the Companyâs subsidiaries included Bilad Al Sham for Real Estate Investment Co., Petra Investment Company, Al Jabal Al Aswad Real Estate Investment Company and Al Jabal Al Aswad Real Estate Co (Montenegro).