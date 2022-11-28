Advanced search
    ASC   PK0110401012

AL SHAHEER CORPORATION LIMITED

(ASC)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
12.10 PKR   -1.87%
12.10 PKR   -1.87%
05:15aAl Shaheer : Declaration of Right Shares
PU
04:55aAl Shaheer : Financial Result for the Quarter ended 30 September 2022
PU
11/21Al Shaheer : Board Meeting
PU
Al Shaheer : Financial Result for the Quarter ended 30 September 2022

11/28/2022 | 04:55am EST
AL SHAHEER CORPORATION LIMITED

UNCONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Quarter ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

(Un-Audited)

(Un-Audited)

Note

----------------- Rupees in '000' -----------------

Turnover

1,590,251

1,387,074

Cost of sales

(1,326,284)

(1,101,299)

Gross profit

263,967

285,775

Administrative and general expenses

(318,088)

(243,214)

Other expenses

(9,986)

(6,606)

Other income

8

319,251

150,818

Operating profit

255,144

186,773

Finance cost

(109,401)

(46,023)

Profit before taxation

145,743

140,750

Taxation

(9,372)

(13,747)

Net profit for the period

136,371

127,003

---------------------- (Rupees) ---------------------

Earnings per share - basic / diluted

0.45

0.42

The annexed notes 1 to 11 form an integral part of these unconsolidated condensed interim financial statements.

Sd.

Sd.

Sd.

Chief Executive Officer

Director

Chief Financial Officer

AL SHAHEER CORPORATION LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Quarter ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

(Un-Audited)

(Un-Audited)

Note

----------------- Rupees in '000' -----------------

Turnover

1,590,251

1,387,074

Cost of sales

(1,326,284)

(1,101,299)

Gross profit

263,967

285,775

Administrative and general expenses

(318,136)

(243,218)

Other expenses

(9,986)

(6,606)

Other income

8

319,251

150,818

Operating profit

255,096

186,769

Finance cost

(109,401)

(46,023)

Profit before taxation

145,695

140,746

Taxation

(9,372)

(13,747)

Net profit for the period

136,323

126,999

Attributable to

Owners of the Holding group

136,347

127,001

Non controlling interest

(24)

(2)

136,323

126,999

---------------------- (Rupees) ---------------------

Earnings per share - basic / diluted

0.45

0.42

The annexed notes 1 to 11 form an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.

Sd.Sd.Sd.

Chief Executive Officer

Director

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 09:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
