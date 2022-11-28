Al Shaheer : Financial Result for the Quarter ended 30 September 2022
AL SHAHEER CORPORATION LIMITED
UNCONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
Quarter ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(Un-Audited)
(Un-Audited)
Note
----------------- Rupees in '000' -----------------
Turnover
1,590,251
1,387,074
Cost of sales
(1,326,284)
(1,101,299)
Gross profit
263,967
285,775
Administrative and general expenses
(318,088)
(243,214)
Other expenses
(9,986)
(6,606)
Other income
8
319,251
150,818
Operating profit
255,144
186,773
Finance cost
(109,401)
(46,023)
Profit before taxation
145,743
140,750
Taxation
(9,372)
(13,747)
Net profit for the period
136,371
127,003
---------------------- (Rupees) ---------------------
Earnings per share - basic / diluted
0.45
0.42
The annexed notes 1 to 11 form an integral part of these unconsolidated condensed interim financial statements.
Sd.
Sd.
Sd.
Chief Executive Officer
Director
Chief Financial Officer
AL SHAHEER CORPORATION LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
Quarter ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(Un-Audited)
(Un-Audited)
Note
----------------- Rupees in '000' -----------------
Turnover
1,590,251
1,387,074
Cost of sales
(1,326,284)
(1,101,299)
Gross profit
263,967
285,775
Administrative and general expenses
(318,136)
(243,218)
Other expenses
(9,986)
(6,606)
Other income
8
319,251
150,818
Operating profit
255,096
186,769
Finance cost
(109,401)
(46,023)
Profit before taxation
145,695
140,746
Taxation
(9,372)
(13,747)
Net profit for the period
136,323
126,999
Attributable to
Owners of the Holding group
136,347
127,001
Non controlling interest
(24)
(2)
136,323
126,999
---------------------- (Rupees) ---------------------
Earnings per share - basic / diluted
0.45
0.42
The annexed notes 1 to 11 form an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.
Sd.
Sd. Sd.
Chief Executive Officer
Director
Chief Financial Officer
Disclaimer
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 09:54:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about AL SHAHEER CORPORATION LIMITED
Sales 2021
5 368 M
24,0 M
24,0 M
Net income 2021
113 M
0,50 M
0,50 M
Net Debt 2021
1 672 M
7,47 M
7,47 M
P/E ratio 2021
45,1x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
3 629 M
16,2 M
16,2 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,08x
EV / Sales 2021
1,43x
Nbr of Employees
427
Free-Float
73,3%
Chart AL SHAHEER CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AL SHAHEER CORPORATION LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.