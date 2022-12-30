Al Shaheer : Schedule 1 under the Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020

2. Undertaking from Al Shaheer Corporation Limited

"WE, KAMRAN AHMED KHALILI, THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AND MUHAMMAD HAMZA PARACHA, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, CERTIFY THAT:

THE OFFER DOCUMENT CONTAINS ALL INFORMATION WITH REGARD TO THE ISSUER AND THE ISSUE, WHICH IS MATERIAL IN THE CONTEXT OF THE ISSUE AND NOTHING HAS BEEN CONCEALED IN THIS RESPECT;

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE OFFER DOCUMENT IS TRUE AND CORRECT TO THE BEST OF THEIR KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF;

THE OPINIONS AND INTENTIONS EXPRESSED THEREIN ARE HONESTLY HELD;

THERE ARE NO OTHER FACTS, THE OMISSION OF WHICH MAKES THE OFFER DOCUMENT AS A WHOLE OR ANY PART THEREOF MISLEADING; AND