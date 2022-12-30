Al Shaheer : Schedule 1 under the Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020
12/30/2022 | 06:12am EST
Schedule 1 under
The Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020.
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited
To be sent to the Members along with the Notice Offering Right Shares
ADVICE FOR INVESTORS
INVESTMENT IN EQUITY SECURITIES AND EQUITY RELATED SECURITIES INVOLVES A CERTAIN DEGREE OF RISKS. THE INVESTORS ARE REQUIRED TO READ THE RIGHTS SHARE OFFER DOCUMENT (HEREIN REFERRED TO AS 'OFFER DOCUMENT') AND RISK FACTORS CAREFULLY, ASSESS THEIR OWN FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RISK-TAKING ABILITY BEFORE MAKING THEIR INVESTMENT DECISIONS IN THIS OFFERING.
THE RIGHT ENTITLEMENT LETTER IS TRADABLE ON THE PSX; RISKS AND REWARDS ARISING OUT OF IT SHALL BE SOLE LIABILITY OF THE INVESTORS
This document is issued for the purpose of providing information to the shareholders of the Company and to the public in general in relation to the rights issue of PKR 749,847,070/- consisting of 74,984,707 new ordinary shares by Al Shaheer Corporation Limited. A copy of this document has been registered with the Securities Exchange.
This offer document is valid till April 01, 2023.
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited
Registered Office: Suite # G/5/5, 3" Floor, Mansoor Tower,
2. Undertaking from Al Shaheer Corporation Limited
"WE, KAMRAN AHMED KHALILI, THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AND MUHAMMAD HAMZA PARACHA, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, CERTIFY THAT:
THE OFFER DOCUMENT CONTAINS ALL INFORMATION WITH REGARD TO THE ISSUER AND THE ISSUE, WHICH IS MATERIAL IN THE CONTEXT OF THE ISSUE AND NOTHING HAS BEEN CONCEALED IN THIS RESPECT;
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE OFFER DOCUMENT IS TRUE AND CORRECT TO THE BEST OF THEIR KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF;
THE OPINIONS AND INTENTIONS EXPRESSED THEREIN ARE HONESTLY HELD;
THERE ARE NO OTHER FACTS, THE OMISSION OF WHICH MAKES THE OFFER DOCUMENT AS A WHOLE OR ANY PART THEREOF MISLEADING; AND
ALL REQUIREMENTS OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2017, THE COMPANIES (FURTHER ISSUE OF SHARES) REGULATIONS, 2020, THE CENTRAL DEPOSITORY COMPANY AND THAT OF PSX PERTAINING TO THE RIGHT ISSUE HAVE BEEN FULFILLED."
For and on behalf of Al Shaheer Corporation Limited
Kamran Ahmed Khalili
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
4. DISCLAIMER:
In line with Companies Act, 2017 and Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regula- tions, 2020, this document does not require approval of the Securities Exchange and the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).
The Securities Exchange and the SECP disclaim:
any liability whatsoever for any loss however arising from or in reliance upon this document to any one, arising from any reason, including, but not limited to, inaccura- cies, incompleteness and/or mistakes, for decisions and/or actions taken, based on this document.
any responsibility for the financial soundness of the Company and any of its schemes/projects stated herein or for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed with regards to them by the Company in this Offer document.
any responsibility w.r.t quality of the issue
It is clarified that information in this Offer Document should not be construed as advice on any particular matter by the SECP and the Securities Exchange and must not be treated as a substitute for specific advice.
5. Glossary of Technical Terms & Definitions:
CDCSRSL
CDC Share Registrar Services Limited
CDC / CDCPL
Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited
CDC Regulations
Central
Depository Company of Pakistan Limited Regulations
CDS
Central Depository System
CNIC
Computerized National Identity Card
CRO
Company Registration Office
PSX
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
NICOP
National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis
PKR
Pakistani Rupee(s)
SECP
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan
CAPEX
Capital Expenditure
B. Definitions
Company / Issuer
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited.
General Public
All individual and institutional investors including both Pakistani
(residents & non-residents) and foreign investors.
Ordinary Shares
Ordinary Shares of Al Shaheer Corporation Limited having face value
of PKR 10/- each unless otherwise specified in the context thereof.
Size of Issue
The number of shares to be issued in this right issue / offering.
Right Issue
The right issue being carried out by the Company pursuant to
Section 83 of the Companies Act, 2017, read with the Companies
(Further
Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020, involving an offer /
invitation to the existing shareholders of the Company to subscribe to
additional new shares in the Company.
