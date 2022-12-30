Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Al Shaheer Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    ASC   PK0110401012

AL SHAHEER CORPORATION LIMITED

(ASC)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
10.02 PKR   +0.60%
06:12aAl Shaheer : Schedule 1 under the Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020
PU
06:12aAl Shaheer : Auditor's Certificate on Subscription of Right Shares by Directors and relevant Sponsors of Al Shaheer Corporation Limited
PU
11/28Al Shaheer Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Al Shaheer : Schedule 1 under the Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020

12/30/2022 | 06:12am EST
Schedule 1 under

The Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020.

ALSHAHEER

FOODS

Al Shaheer Corporation Limited

To be sent to the Members along with the Notice Offering Right Shares

ALSHAHEER

FOODS

ADVICE FOR INVESTORS

  1. INVESTMENT IN EQUITY SECURITIES AND EQUITY RELATED SECURITIES INVOLVES A CERTAIN DEGREE OF RISKS. THE INVESTORS ARE REQUIRED TO READ THE RIGHTS SHARE OFFER DOCUMENT (HEREIN REFERRED TO AS 'OFFER DOCUMENT') AND RISK FACTORS CAREFULLY, ASSESS THEIR OWN FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RISK-TAKING ABILITY BEFORE MAKING THEIR INVESTMENT DECISIONS IN THIS OFFERING.
    THE RIGHT ENTITLEMENT LETTER IS TRADABLE ON THE PSX; RISKS AND REWARDS ARISING OUT OF IT SHALL BE SOLE LIABILITY OF THE INVESTORS
  2. This document is issued for the purpose of providing information to the shareholders of the Company and to the public in general in relation to the rights issue of PKR 749,847,070/- consisting of 74,984,707 new ordinary shares by Al Shaheer Corporation Limited. A copy of this document has been registered with the Securities Exchange.
    This offer document is valid till April 01, 2023.

ALSHAHEER

FOODS

Al Shaheer Corporation Limited

Registered Office: Suite # G/5/5, 3" Floor, Mansoor Tower,

Block 8, Shahrah-e-Roomi, Clifton, Karachi - Pakistan

Phone (+92-21) 38781100 Fax: (+92-21) 35877017 Email: info@ascfoods.com

Share Registrar

CDC Share Registrar Services Limited,

Address: Head Office: CDC House, 99 - B, Block 'B', S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahra-e-Faisal,Karachi-74400. Tel: (92-21)0800-23275. Fax: (92-92) 34326053 Email: info@cdcsrsl.com, Website: www.cdcsrsl.com

iii

Company Prole and History:

a

Incorporation Date

June 29, 2012

b

Date of Commencement of Business

July 01, 2012

c

Corporate Universal Identication Number

0080397

(CUIN)

iv

Detail of Current Right Issue

a

Total issue size

74,984,707 ordinary shares of face value PKR 10/- each

b

Oer price, premium/discount if any

PKR

10/- per share (i.e. at par)

c

Total amount to be raised through right issue

PKR

749,847,070/-

d

Proportion of right oer

25% i.e. in proportion of 25 right shares for every 100 shares

held. The new shares shall rank pari passu with existing shares

of the Company in all respects.

v

Date of placing oer document on PSX for

Not applicable

public comments.

vi

a

Date of Final Oer Letter

December 30, 2022

b

Date of Book Closure

Start: December 21, 2022

End: December 27, 2022

c

Subscription amount payment dates

From: January 02, 2023

To: January 31, 2023

d

Trading dates for Letter of Rights

From: January 02, 2023

To: January 24, 2023

vii

Details of a relevant contact person

02

ALSHAHEER

FOODS

Name of the Person

Designation

Contact

Oce Address

Email Id

Number

Wajihuddin Farooq

Company

0320-6600297

Suite # G/5/5, 3rd Floor,

cs@ascfoods.com

Secretary

Mansoor Tower,

Block 8, Shahrah-e-Roomi,

Clifton, Karachi - Pakistan

Underwriters

AKD Securities

Muhammad

Chief Executive

+92 (21) 111-

602, Continental Trade

Farid.alam@akdsl.com

Limited

Farid Alam

Ocer

253-111 Ext.

Centre, Block 8, Clifton,

695

Karachi, Pakistan

Dawood

Abdul Aziz

Chief Executive

+92 (21)

17th Floor, Saima Trade

aziz@dawoodequities.com

Equities

Habib

Ocer

32271881

Tower-A, I.I. Chundrigarh

Limited

Road Karachi

Bankers to the Issue

Dubai Islamic

Mudasser

Unit Head

+92 333-

Hassan Chambers 2nd

mudasser.muhamm

Bank Ltd.

Muhammad

(Corporate &

2155650

Floor,DC-7,Block-7,

ad@dibpak.com

Azeem

Investment

Kehkashan Clifton Karachi

Banking)

-75350, Pakistan

Habib

Abdul Rahim

Customer

+92 321-

I. I Chundrigar Road,

abdul.rahim@habib

Metropolitan

Service Manager

8979649

Alfalah Court Branch,

metro.com

Bank Limited

Karachi, Pakistan

  1. Website addresses from where the oer document can be downloaded.

2. Undertaking from Al Shaheer Corporation Limited

"WE, KAMRAN AHMED KHALILI, THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AND MUHAMMAD HAMZA PARACHA, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, CERTIFY THAT:

  1. THE OFFER DOCUMENT CONTAINS ALL INFORMATION WITH REGARD TO THE ISSUER AND THE ISSUE, WHICH IS MATERIAL IN THE CONTEXT OF THE ISSUE AND NOTHING HAS BEEN CONCEALED IN THIS RESPECT;
  2. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE OFFER DOCUMENT IS TRUE AND CORRECT TO THE BEST OF THEIR KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF;
  3. THE OPINIONS AND INTENTIONS EXPRESSED THEREIN ARE HONESTLY HELD;
  4. THERE ARE NO OTHER FACTS, THE OMISSION OF WHICH MAKES THE OFFER DOCUMENT AS A WHOLE OR ANY PART THEREOF MISLEADING; AND
  5. ALL REQUIREMENTS OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2017, THE COMPANIES (FURTHER ISSUE OF SHARES) REGULATIONS, 2020, THE CENTRAL DEPOSITORY COMPANY AND THAT OF PSX PERTAINING TO THE RIGHT ISSUE HAVE BEEN FULFILLED."

For and on behalf of Al Shaheer Corporation Limited

Kamran Ahmed Khalili

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

03

ALSHAHEER

FOODS

4. DISCLAIMER:

  • In line with Companies Act, 2017 and Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regula- tions, 2020, this document does not require approval of the Securities Exchange and the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).
  • The Securities Exchange and the SECP disclaim:
  1. any liability whatsoever for any loss however arising from or in reliance upon this document to any one, arising from any reason, including, but not limited to, inaccura- cies, incompleteness and/or mistakes, for decisions and/or actions taken, based on this document.
  2. any responsibility for the financial soundness of the Company and any of its schemes/projects stated herein or for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed with regards to them by the Company in this Offer document.
  3. any responsibility w.r.t quality of the issue
  • It is clarified that information in this Offer Document should not be construed as advice on any particular matter by the SECP and the Securities Exchange and must not be treated as a substitute for specific advice.

5. Glossary of Technical Terms & Definitions:

CDCSRSL

CDC Share Registrar Services Limited

CDC / CDCPL

Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited

CDC Regulations

Central

Depository Company of Pakistan Limited Regulations

CDS

Central Depository System

CNIC

Computerized National Identity Card

CRO

Company Registration Office

PSX

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

NICOP

National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis

PKR

Pakistani Rupee(s)

SECP

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

CAPEX

Capital Expenditure

B. Definitions

Company / Issuer

Al Shaheer Corporation Limited.

General Public

All individual and institutional investors including both Pakistani

(residents & non-residents) and foreign investors.

Ordinary Shares

Ordinary Shares of Al Shaheer Corporation Limited having face value

of PKR 10/- each unless otherwise specified in the context thereof.

Size of Issue

The number of shares to be issued in this right issue / offering.

Right Issue

The right issue being carried out by the Company pursuant to

Section 83 of the Companies Act, 2017, read with the Companies

(Further

Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020, involving an offer /

invitation to the existing shareholders of the Company to subscribe to

additional new shares in the Company.

04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 11:00:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
