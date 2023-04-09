AL Sharq Investment Projects : G.A (AIPC) 2023 04 09

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: AL- SHARQ INVESTMENTS
|
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻠﻟ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
PROJECTS(HOLDING)
|
PM 12:54:01 2023-04-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Date: 09-04-2023 12:54:01 PM
|
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General
|
|
Assembly Meeting
|
|
|
|
The Board of Directors of AL- SHARQ INVESTMENTS
|
ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻠﻟ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
|
PROJECTS(HOLDING) cordially invites you to attend the
|
ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ
|
company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which
|
ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ 14:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04-19 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
|
will be held at 14:00 on 19-04-2023 at virtually via visual
|
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ( ZOOM )
|
( ZOOM ) to discuss the following matters:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subject:
|
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous
|
ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ
|
ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was
|
ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-23 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
|
held on 23-04-2022
|
|
|
|
The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of
|
ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
|
the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its
|
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ
|
future plans
|
|
|
|
The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
|
statements for the year ended 31-12-2022
|
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022
|
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
|
|
|
Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes
|
ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ
|
to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'
|
ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ
|
which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of
|
ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ
|
Association stipulate its deduction
|
|
|
|
cash dividends with percentage of 4 % of the company
|
ﺐﺘﺘﻜﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ % 4 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ
|
subscribed and paid up capital from the retained earnings
|
ﻞﻛ ﻱﺭﺎﻴﺘﺧﻻﺍ ﻲﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﻭﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻻﺍ ﺏﺎﺴﺣ ﻦﻣ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻪﺑ
|
and voluntary reserve
|
ﻪﺘﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺐﺴﺣ
|
|
|
Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in
|
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ
|
respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022
|
2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
|
|
|
Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,
|
ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ
|
and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the
|
ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ
|
Board of Directors to determine such remunerations
|
|
|