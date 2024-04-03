Al Sharq Investment Projects Co PSC is a Jordan-based company engaged in the tourism industry sector. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of hotels and touristic resorts, as well as investing in touristic and industrial projects. The Company owns Holiday Inn - Amman hotel, which is operated by Intercontinental Hotels Group. The hotel is spread over a 12,000 square meters plot of land, and consists of 200 rooms; 18 suites; three restaurants offering local, Chinese and French cuisines; a cafeteria; a banquet; meeting and conference halls; a health club; a swimming pool, and commercial retail shops.