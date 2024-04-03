AL- SHARQ INVESTMENTS PROJECTS(HOLDING)
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: AL- SHARQ INVESTMENTS
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻠﻟ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
PROJECTS(HOLDING)
PM 05:17:38 2024-04-02 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 02-04-2024 05:17:38 PM
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General
Assembly Meeting
The Board of Directors of AL- SHARQ INVESTMENTS
ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻠﻟ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
PROJECTS(HOLDING) cordially invites you to attend the
ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ
company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which
ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ZOOM ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2024-04-27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
will be held at 12:00 on 27-04-2024 at ZOOM to discuss
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ
the following matters:
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous
ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ
ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was
ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2023-04-19 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
held on 19-04-2023
The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of
ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
the Company during the year 31-12-2023 along with its
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ
future plans
The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
statements for the year ended 31-12-2023
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2023
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes
ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺎﻬﺣﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ
to distribute
cash dividends with percentage of (6% ) six percent of the
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺔﺋﺎﻤﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﺘﺳ ( % 6 ) ﻊﻗﺍﻮﺑ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ
ﻞﻛ ﺓﺭﻭﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻻﺍ ﺏﺎﺴﺣ ﻦﻣ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ , ﻪﺑ ﺐﺘﺘﻜﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍ
company subscribed and paid up capital from the
ﻪﺘﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺐﺴﺣ
retained earnings
Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ
respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2023
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,
ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ
and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the
ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ
Board of Directors to determine such remunerations
Page 1 of 2
AL- SHARQ INVESTMENTS PROJECTS(HOLDING)
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Ayman saleh Mousa Horani
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ Ayman saleh Mousa Horani :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Al Sharq Investment Projects Co. PSC published this content on 03 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2024 06:50:02 UTC.