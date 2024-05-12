May 12, 2024 at 07:06 am EDT

Al Soor Fuel Marketing Company K.S.C.P. reported earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was KWD 36.52 million compared to KWD 38.94 million a year ago. Net income was KWD 1.08 million compared to KWD 1.25 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.00266 compared to KWD 0.00309 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.00266 compared to KWD 0.00309 a year ago.