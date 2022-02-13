Log in
    THDI   JO3126511018

AL TAHDETH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS COMPANY LIMITED PUBLIC CONTRIBUTING

(THDI)
  Report
AL Tahdeth Real Estate Investments Public Contributing : Trading (THDI) 2022 02 13

02/13/2022 | 03:12am EST
AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS COMPANY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENTS COMPANY

AM 09:46:19 2022-02-13 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 13-02-2022 09:46:19 AM

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

Kindly be informed that haitham abd allah abd alhaleem

ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻪﺠﻳﺪﺧ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻢﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻪﻠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻢﺜﻴﻫ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

abu khadejeh purchased/sold on the 10-02-2022 shares

ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2022-02-10 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

from company AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10087)ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

INVESTMENTS COMPANY(10087).

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

8.388

192937

77903

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

Purchase

77903

192937

8.388

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Major Shareholder (owns 5% or more of the company's

(ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ %5 ﻚﻠﻤﻳ) ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺭﺎﺒﻛ

capital)

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name:

Ahmad Mohammad hefzi tbaileh

Ahmad Mohammad hefzi tbaileh

:ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Al Tahdith for Real Estate Investments Co. PSC published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 08:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
