AL Tahdeth Real Estate Investments Public Contributing : Trading (THDI) 2022 02 13

|
|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
|
Company's Name: AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE
|
|
|
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
INVESTMENTS COMPANY
|
|
|
|
|
|
AM 09:46:19 2022-02-13 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
|
Date: 13-02-2022 09:46:19 AM
|
|
|
|
|
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
Subject: Trading in securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kindly be informed that haitham abd allah abd alhaleem
|
ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻪﺠﻳﺪﺧ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻢﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻪﻠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻢﺜﻴﻫ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
|
|
abu khadejeh purchased/sold on the 10-02-2022 shares
|
|
ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2022-02-10 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
|
|
from company AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE
|
|
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10087)ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ
|
|
INVESTMENTS COMPANY(10087).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following are the details as below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of
|
Number
|
|
Total
|
Percentag
|
|
|
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
|
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
|
|
ﺩﺪﻋ
|
|
ﻉﻮﻧ
|
|
|
transactio
|
Of Share
|
|
number of
|
e of
|
|
|
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
|
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
|
|
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
|
|
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
n
|
Transacte
|
|
shares
|
ownershi
|
|
|
ﺪﻌﺑ
|
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
|
|
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
|
|
|
d
|
|
held
|
p after
|
|
|
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
|
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transactio
|
|
|
|
ﺎﻬﺑ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
n
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.388
|
192937
|
|
77903
|
|
ﺀﺍﺮﺷ
|
|
|
Purchase
|
77903
|
|
192937
|
8.388
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relation to the company
|
|
|
|
|
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Major Shareholder (owns 5% or more of the company's
|
|
(ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ %5 ﻚﻠﻤﻳ) ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺭﺎﺒﻛ
|
|
capital)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
|
|
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
|
User Name:
|
Ahmad Mohammad hefzi tbaileh
|
|
Ahmad Mohammad hefzi tbaileh
|
:ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|