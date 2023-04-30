Al Tahdeth Real Estate Investments P L C : Assembly Decision-(THDI)-2023-04-30

AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS COMPANY

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Electing the following members (legal entity) and (ﻲﻌﻴﺒﻃ ﺺﺨﺷ/ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

(person) as Board of Directors

Electing the following as a Board of Directors: ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Name Nationality -:ﻢﻫﺅﺎﻤﺳﺍ

ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺠﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Atef Suleiman Hassan Jordanian

AlAqraba ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﻦﺴﺣ ﻥﺎﻤﻴﻠﺳ ﻒﻃﺎﻋ

ﺔﺑﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ

ahmad Suleiman Hassan Jordanian

alaqrabawi ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﻦﺴﺣ ﻥﺎﻤﻴﻠﺳ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ

ﻱﻭﺎﺑﺮﻘﻌﻟﺍ

Name of Company No of Seats

ﺪﻋﺎﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Haman Real Estate 1

Company 1 ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻣﺎﻫ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

Jordan Real Estate 1 1 ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Development Company ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ

International Company 1 1 ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

for Medical Investments ﺔﻴﺒﻄﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Moderen-accountants for the financial year 31-12- ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Moderen-accountants

2023.And authorizing the board of directors to determine ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2023-12-31

their fees

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ