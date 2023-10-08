AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS COMPANY
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INVESTMENTS COMPANY
PM 03:29:16 2023-10-05 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 05-10-2023 03:29:16 PM
The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of AL-
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ
TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS COMPANY
ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 01:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023-10-05 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
was held on 01:00 On 05-10-2023 at zoom. The
.% 73.96 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻡﻭﻭﺯ
shareholders participation in the General Assembly
Meeting was 73.96%.
Subject: Amendment of the Company's Article and
ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Memorandum of Association
The General Assembly approved the amendment of the
ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ
Company's Article and Memorandum of Association
ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Ahmad Mohammad hefzi tbaileh
Ahmad Mohammad hefzi tbaileh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Al Tahdith for Real Estate Investments Co. PSC published this content on 08 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2023 05:53:07 UTC.