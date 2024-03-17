AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS COMPANY
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INVESTMENTS COMPANY
AM 11:35:40 2024-03-17 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 17-03-2024 11:35:40 AM
ﻢﻬﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻌﺳ ﺽﺎﻔﺨﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Low share price
With reference to the above subject and with reference to
ﻢـﻗﺭ ﻢﻜﺑﺎـﺘﻛ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇﻭ ﻩﻼـﻋﺃ ﻉﻮـﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ
your letter No. 24/00923/4/3 dated 13/03/2024, and in
ﺕﺎـﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﺐﺴﺣﻭ , 2024/03/13 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ 3/4/00923/24
accordance with the disclosure instructions and in order
ﻪـﻧﺄﺑ ﻢـﻠﻌﻟﺎﺑ ﻡﺮـﻜﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ،ﻦﻳﺮـﻤﺜﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔـﻳﺎﻤﺣ ﻑﺪـﻬﺑﻭ ﺡﺎـﺼﻓﻻﺍ
to protect investors, please be aware that the company
ﺙﺍﺪـﺣﺃ ﻭﺃ ﻪﻳﺮﻫﻮﺟ ﺭﻮـﻣﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺕﺎـﻧﺎﻴﺑ ﺔـﻳﺍ ﺔـﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻯﺪـﻟ ﺪـﺟﻮﻳ ﻻ
does not have any data, material matters, important
ﻥﺃﻭ ،ﺡﺎـﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﻲﻋﺪـﺘﺴﺗ ﻪـﻣﺎﻫ ﺕﺎـﻬﻴﺟﻮﺗ ﻭﺃ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮـﻗ ﻭﺃ ﻪـﻣﺎﻫ
events, decisions or directives that require disclosure, and
.ﺐـﻠﻄﻟﺍﻭ ﺽﺮـﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺎـﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﺞـﺗﺎﻧ ﻮـﻫ ﻢـﻬﺴﻟﺍ ﺮـﻌﺳ ﺽﺎﻔﺨﻧﺍ
that the decrease in the share price is the result of supply
and demand operations.
17-03-2024
17-03-2024
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Ahmad Mohammad hefzi tbaileh
Ahmad Mohammad hefzi tbaileh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
