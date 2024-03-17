AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS COMPANY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENTS COMPANY

AM 11:35:40 2024-03-17 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 17-03-2024 11:35:40 AM

ﻢﻬﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻌﺳ ﺽﺎﻔﺨﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Low share price

With reference to the above subject and with reference to

ﻢـﻗﺭ ﻢﻜﺑﺎـﺘﻛ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇﻭ ﻩﻼـﻋﺃ ﻉﻮـﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ

your letter No. 24/00923/4/3 dated 13/03/2024, and in

ﺕﺎـﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﺐﺴﺣﻭ , 2024/03/13 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ 3/4/00923/24

accordance with the disclosure instructions and in order

ﻪـﻧﺄﺑ ﻢـﻠﻌﻟﺎﺑ ﻡﺮـﻜﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ،ﻦﻳﺮـﻤﺜﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔـﻳﺎﻤﺣ ﻑﺪـﻬﺑﻭ ﺡﺎـﺼﻓﻻﺍ

to protect investors, please be aware that the company

ﺙﺍﺪـﺣﺃ ﻭﺃ ﻪﻳﺮﻫﻮﺟ ﺭﻮـﻣﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺕﺎـﻧﺎﻴﺑ ﺔـﻳﺍ ﺔـﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻯﺪـﻟ ﺪـﺟﻮﻳ ﻻ

does not have any data, material matters, important

ﻥﺃﻭ ،ﺡﺎـﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﻲﻋﺪـﺘﺴﺗ ﻪـﻣﺎﻫ ﺕﺎـﻬﻴﺟﻮﺗ ﻭﺃ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮـﻗ ﻭﺃ ﻪـﻣﺎﻫ

events, decisions or directives that require disclosure, and

.ﺐـﻠﻄﻟﺍﻭ ﺽﺮـﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺎـﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﺞـﺗﺎﻧ ﻮـﻫ ﻢـﻬﺴﻟﺍ ﺮـﻌﺳ ﺽﺎﻔﺨﻧﺍ

that the decrease in the share price is the result of supply

and demand operations.

17-03-2024

17-03-2024

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Ahmad Mohammad hefzi tbaileh

Ahmad Mohammad hefzi tbaileh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

