AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS COMPANY
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INVESTMENTS COMPANY
AM 10:13:29 2023-09-04 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 04-09-2023 10:13:29 AM
ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General
Assembly Meeting
The Board of Directors of AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
INVESTMENTS COMPANY cordially invites you to attend
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ
the company's Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting
ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﻲﻓ 01:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-10-05 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ
which will be held at 01:00 on 05-10-2023 at zoom to
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ
discuss the following matters:
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Amending the Company's Articles and Memorandum of
ﺕﻼﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﻕﺎﻓﺭﺍ ﺐﺠﻳ) .ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ
Association (the proposed amendments must be attached
(ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻼﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﻟ ﻲﻓ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻻﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺪﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﺣﺮﺘﻘﻤﻟﺍ
to the invitation)
Number: 41/2023 Date: 03/09/2023
2023/09/03 : ﺦـــﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ 2023/41 :ﻢــــــــﻗﺮﻟﺍ
Gentlemen / Securities Commission, respected. His
ﺚﻴﻟ / ﺪﻴﺴـﻟﺍ ﻲﻟﺎـﻌﻣ . ﻦـﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤـﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎـﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔـﺌﻴﻫ/ ﺓﺩﺎـﺴﻟﺍ
Excellency Mr. Laith Kamel Al-Ajlouni.
ﺓﻮﻋﺩ : ﻉﻮﺿﻮـﻤﻟﺍ ،،، ﺪﻌـﺑﻭ ﺔـﺒﻴﻃ ﺔـﻴﺤﺗ . ﻡﺮـﻛﻻﺍ ﻲﻧﻮﻠﺠﻌﻟﺍ ﻞﻣﺎﻛ
Greetings and after,,,
ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺎﺑ ًﻼﻤﻋ ﺲﻣﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ
Subject: An invitation to attend the fifth extraordinary
ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ ،ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (182) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ
meeting of the General Assembly Pursuant to the
ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ
provisions of Article (182) of the Companies Law, the
ﻲﻓ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﺭﺮﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺲﻣﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ
Board of Directors of Al-Tahdeeth Real Estate Investments
ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺮﻬﻇ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻤﺗ
PJSC is pleased to invite you to attend the company's fifth
ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ، ( ZOOM ) ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﺮﺒﻋ ،2023/10/05
extraordinary general assembly meeting scheduled to be
ًﻻﻭﺃ :ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﻛ ﻲﻫﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﺟﺭﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻈﻨﻠﻟ
held at one o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday
ﺲﻴﺳﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﺴﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻳﺎﻏ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ :
corresponding to 10/05/2023, via a means Video calling
: ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻳﺎﻐﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻐﻟﺇﻭ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﺈﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻻﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ
(ZOOM), in order to consider the matters on the agenda,
. ﺔﺻﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻊﻴﺑﻭ ﺀﺍﺮﺷ ( 681010 ) .1 : ﺔﻓﺎﺿﺇ
which are as follows:
.( ﻢﺋﻻﻮﻟﺍ ﺩﺍﺪﻋﺇ ﺦﺑﺎﻄﻣ ) ﻲﺟﺎﺘﻧﺍ ﺦﺒﻄﻣ ( 562100 ) .2
First: Amendment to the company's main objectives in
.ﺕﺎﺒﺳﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻡﺎﻌﻄﻟﺍ ﻢﻳﺪﻘﺗ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺧ ( 562903 ) .3
the memorandum of association and articles of
.ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻄﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺧ ﺔﻄﺸﻧﺃ ( 562909 ) .4
association of the company by adding and canceling the
.ﺔﻴﻨﻜﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻘﺸﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺟﺄﺗ ( 681020 ) .5
.ﻲﺣﺮﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻴﺳﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺽﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻗ ﺔﻄﺸﻧﺃ ( 900011 ) .6
following objectives:
.ﺕﺎﺒﺳﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺡﺍﺮﻓﻷﺍ ﺕﻻﺎﺻ ﺔﻄﺸﻧﺃ ( 932105 ) .7
addition :
.ﺕﺎﺒﺳﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺯﺍﻮﻟ ﺮﻴﺟﺄﺗ ( 772902 ) .8
1. (681010)Catering services
.ﻪﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟ ﻂﻴﺳﻭ ﻭ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻂﻴﺳﻭ ( 342369 ) .1 : ﺀﺎﻐﻟﺇ
Buying and selling private real estate. 2
.ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻧﺎﻣﺃ ( 810400 ) .2
. (562100) productive kitchen (banquet preparation
.ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ( 810367 ) .3
kitchens). 3
.ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﺸﺘﺳﻻﺍ ( 820030 ) .4
. (562903) on occasions. 4.
.ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺪﺻﻹﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ( 111495 ( .5
(562909) other food service activities. 5
.ﺶﻣﺎﻬﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ ( 810412 ) .6
. (681020) renting residential apartments. 6
.ﺭﺍﺪﺻﻹﺍ ﺔﻧﺎﻣﺃ ( 810416 ) .7
AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS COMPANY
. (900011) Musical theater hall activities. 7
ﻦﻴﻣﻷﺍ ﻆﻔﺤﻟﺍ ( 810415 ) .8
. (932105) Activities of wedding halls and events. 8
ﻪﺠﻳﺪﺧ ﻮﺑﺃ ﻢﺜﻴﻫ ﻪﻠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ / ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ : ًﺎﻴﻧﺎﺛ
. (772902) Rental of event supplies.
ﻪﺒﺼﻨﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﺔﻟﺎﻘﺘﺳﻻ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
cancellation :
ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ،،، ﻡﺍﺮﺘـﺣﻻﺍ ﻖـﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒـﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠـﻀﻔﺗﻭ 2023/06/18ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
1. (342369)
ﻪﺠﻳﺪﺧ ﻮﺑﺃ ﻢﺜﻴﻫ ﻪﻠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ .ﻡ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ
a financial broker and a mediator for his own account. 2.
(810400) Investment Trust. 3. (810367) Investment
Management. 4. (820030) Financial Consultations. 5. )
111495 ) Version Management. 6. (810412) margin
financing. 7. (810416) Issuance Secretariat. 8. (810415)
Safeguarding Second: Approval of the appointment of Mr.
Abdullah Haitham Abu Khadija as a member of the Board of
Directors, due to the resignation of a member of the Board
of Directors from his position on 06/18/2023 Please accept
the utmost respect,,, Chairman of Board of Directors M.
Abdullah Haitham Abu Khadija
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Ahmad Mohammad hefzi tbaileh
Ahmad Mohammad hefzi tbaileh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
