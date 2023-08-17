AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS COMPANY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENTS COMPANY

PM 04:21:30 2023-08-16 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 16-08-2023 04:21:30 PM

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

Kindly be informed that internathional company for

ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺔﻴﺒﻄﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

medical investment purchased/sold on the 14-08-2023

ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-08-14 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

shares from company AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10087)ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

INVESTMENTS COMPANY(10087).

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

8.260%

190000

5000

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

Purchase

5000

190000

8.260%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Board Member

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ

Major Shareholder (owns 5% or more of the company's

(ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ %5 ﻚﻠﻤﻳ) ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺭﺎﺒﻛ

capital)

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: Ahmad Mohammad hefzi tbaileh

Ahmad Mohammad hefzi tbaileh :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

Shareholders Manager

ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﻭﺆﺷ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

