AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS COMPANY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS COMPANY

Date: 28-03-2024 03:07:22 PM Subject: Trading in securities

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 03:07:22 2024-03-28 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that haitham abdallah ad alhaleem abo khadejeh purchased/sold on the 28-03-2024 shares from company AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS COMPANY(10087).

Following are the details as below.

ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻪﺠﻳﺪﺧ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻢﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻪﻠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻢﺜﻴﻫ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2024-03-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ .ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10087)ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

Type of transactio nNumber Of Share Transacte dTotal number of shares heldPercentag e of ownershi p after transactio n

Sale

4000

258297

11.23%

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺑ

ﺩﺪﻋ ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

ﻉﻮﻧ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

11.23%

258297

4000

ﻊﻴﺑ

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Major Shareholder (owns 5% or more of the company's capital)

(ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ %5 ﻚﻠﻤﻳ) ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺭﺎﺒﻛ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Name: Ahmad Mohammad hefzi tbaileh Position: Shareholders Manager

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Ahmad Mohammad hefzi tbaileh :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﻭﺆﺷ :ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Al Tahdith for Real Estate Investments Co. PSC published this content on 30 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2024 08:11:07 UTC.