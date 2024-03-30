AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS COMPANY
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS COMPANY
Date: 28-03-2024 03:07:22 PM Subject: Trading in securities
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
PM 03:07:22 2024-03-28 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that haitham abdallah ad alhaleem abo khadejeh purchased/sold on the 28-03-2024 shares from company AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS COMPANY(10087).
Following are the details as below.
ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻪﺠﻳﺪﺧ ﻮﺑﺍ ﻢﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻪﻠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻢﺜﻴﻫ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2024-03-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ .ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10087)ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ
Type of transactio nNumber Of Share Transacte dTotal number of shares heldPercentag e of ownershi p after transactio n
Sale
4000
258297
11.23%
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺑ
ﺩﺪﻋ ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
ﻉﻮﻧ ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
11.23%
258297
4000
ﻊﻴﺑ
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Major Shareholder (owns 5% or more of the company's capital)
(ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ %5 ﻚﻠﻤﻳ) ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺭﺎﺒﻛ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Name: Ahmad Mohammad hefzi tbaileh Position: Shareholders Manager
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Ahmad Mohammad hefzi tbaileh :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﻭﺆﺷ :ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
