AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS COMPANY
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INVESTMENTS COMPANY
AM 08:16:48 2024-04-22 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 22-04-2024 08:16:48 AM
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
Kindly be informed that lena wahbi abd alrahman zaatar
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺮﺘﻋﺯ ﻦﻤﺣﺮﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻲﺒﻫﻭ ﺎﻨﻴﻟ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
purchased/sold on the 21-04-2024 shares from company
ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2024-04-21
AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10087)ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ
COMPANY(10087).
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
0.015%
355
355
ﺀﺍﺮﺷ
Purchase
355
355
0.015%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Other
ﻯﺮﺧﺃ
Wife of the Vice Chairman of the Board of Director
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ ﺔﺟﻭﺯ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: Ahmad Mohammad hefzi tbaileh
Ahmad Mohammad hefzi tbaileh :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
Shareholders Manager
ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﻭﺆﺷ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Al Tahdith for Real Estate Investments Co. PSC published this content on 22 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2024 05:49:06 UTC.