Al Tahdith for Real Estate Investments Company PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company, which is engaged in general investment and trade activities. The Company focuses on land and building investments for the purpose of development for sale to the public, in the acquisition of companies and projects in different sectors, as well as in the artistic production and distribution services. The Company also offers a range of services, such as import and export, marketing and advertising, trademark and patenting, trade agency, and financial leasing services. It also invests in commercial, manufacturing, agricultural, trading, services and tourism industries, including hotels and restaurants.