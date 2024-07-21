AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS COMPANY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENTS COMPANY

AM 11:12:13 2024-07-21 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 21-07-2024 11:12:13 AM

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

Kindly be informed that ﻱﺯﺎﺠﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻛﺍﺭ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ ﻦﻳﺯ

-18 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻱﺯﺎﺠﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻛﺍﺭ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ ﻦﻳﺯ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

purchased/sold on the 18-07-2024 shares from company

ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2024-07

AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10087)ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ

COMPANY(10087).

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

0.847%

19500

500

ﻊﻴﺑ

Sale

500

19500

0.847%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Other

ﻯﺮﺧﺃ

ﺔﺑﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻒﻃﺎﻋ ﺮﻣﺎﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﺔﺟﻭﺯ

ﺔﺑﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻒﻃﺎﻋ ﺮﻣﺎﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﺔﺟﻭﺯ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: Samer Qallawi

Samer Qallawi :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

Shareholders Manager

ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﻭﺆﺷ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

