AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS COMPANY
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INVESTMENTS COMPANY
AM 11:12:13 2024-07-21 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 21-07-2024 11:12:13 AM
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
Kindly be informed that ﻱﺯﺎﺠﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻛﺍﺭ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ ﻦﻳﺯ
-18 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻱﺯﺎﺠﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻛﺍﺭ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ ﻦﻳﺯ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
purchased/sold on the 18-07-2024 shares from company
ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2024-07
AL-TAHDITH FOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10087)ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ
COMPANY(10087).
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
0.847%
19500
500
ﻊﻴﺑ
Sale
500
19500
0.847%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Other
ﻯﺮﺧﺃ
ﺔﺑﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻒﻃﺎﻋ ﺮﻣﺎﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﺔﺟﻭﺯ
ﺔﺑﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻒﻃﺎﻋ ﺮﻣﺎﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﺔﺟﻭﺯ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: Samer Qallawi
Samer Qallawi :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
Shareholders Manager
ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﻭﺆﺷ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Page 1 of 1
