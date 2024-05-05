Al Tajamouat for Catering and Housing Company PSC is a Jordan-based company engaged in the establishment, purchase and management of all types of food and restaurants facilities, as well as setting up and purchase of residential buildings. The Company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Al Tajmouat for Support Services Company, which owns and operates several residential dormitories and central kitchen and meal preparation facility in Al Tajamouat Industrial City - Amman, and Al Tajmouat for University Facilities Services Company, which manages international food and housing contracts. Al Tajamouat Catering and Housing Co has entered into many deals and contracts for the provision of comprehensive catering Services, including Housekeeping and Cleaning Services in Amman and in remote areas. In December 2013, the Company sold its entire stake in Al Tajamouat Specialized Investment Compounds Co Egyptâs share capital.