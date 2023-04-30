Al Tajamouat for Touristic Projects : Assembly Decision-(TAJM)-2023-04-30

AL-TAJAMOUAT FOR TOURISTIC PROJECTS CO PLC

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors Talal ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. International for the financial ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. International

year 31-12-2023.And authorizing the board of directors to ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2023-12-31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

determine their fees ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ

Subject: Other ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Other: :ﺮﺧﺁ

ﺩﺍﺮﻣ ﻲﺤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻢﻳﺮﻛ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ -ًﺎﺳﺩﺎﺳ ﺩﺍﺮﻣ ﻲﺤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻢﻳﺮﻛ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ -ًﺎﺳﺩﺎﺳ

ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻺﻟ ﻞﻣﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻠﻟ ًﺎﻔﻠﺧ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ًﺍﻮﻀﻋ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻺﻟ ﻞﻣﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻠﻟ ًﺎﻔﻠﺧ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ًﺍﻮﻀﻋ

ﺩﺍﺮﻣ ﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻢﻳﺮﻛ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻹﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺖﻤﺗ .ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﺍﺮﻣ ﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻢﻳﺮﻛ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻹﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺖﻤﺗ .ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

ًﺍﻮﻀﻋ ﺭﺍﺮﺟ ﺐﻟﺎﻏ ﻝﺎﻤﺟ ﺐﻟﺎﻏ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ -ًﺎﻌﺑﺎﺳ ًﺍﻮﻀﻋ ﺭﺍﺮﺟ ﺐﻟﺎﻏ ﻝﺎﻤﺟ ﺐﻟﺎﻏ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ -ًﺎﻌﺑﺎﺳ

ﺖﻤﺗ . ﻲﺴﻠﺑﺎﻨﻟﺍ ﺱﺎﺒﻋ ﻕﺭﺎﻃ ﺪﻴﺴﻠﻟ ًﺎﻔﻠﺧ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻤﺗ . ﻲﺴﻠﺑﺎﻨﻟﺍ ﺱﺎﺒﻋ ﻕﺭﺎﻃ ﺪﻴﺴﻠﻟ ًﺎﻔﻠﺧ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ

ﺭﺍﺮﺟ ﺐﻟﺎﻏ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻹﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ. .ﺭﺍﺮﺟ ﺐﻟﺎﻏ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻹﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ