    TAJM   JO3101911019

AL - TAJAMOUAT FOR TOURISTIC PROJECTS, PLC.

(TAJM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-25
0.3000 JOD   -3.23%
07:18aAl Tajamouat For Touristic Projects : Assembly Decision-(TAJM)-2023-04-30
PU
04/12Al Tajamouat For Touristic Projects : G.a (tajm) 2023 04 12
PU
03/30Al - Tajamouat for Touristic Projects, plc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Al Tajamouat for Touristic Projects : Assembly Decision-(TAJM)-2023-04-30

04/30/2023 | 07:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AL-TAJAMOUAT FOR TOURISTIC PROJECTS CO PLC

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AL-TAJAMOUAT FOR TOURISTIC

ﺔﻴﺣﺎﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻠﻟ ﺕﺎﻌﻤﺠﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PROJECTS CO PLC

PM 01:30:58 2023-04-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 30-04-2023 01:30:58 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly

Meeting

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of AL-

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023-04-30 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ

TAJAMOUAT FOR TOURISTIC PROJECTS CO PLC was

ZOOM ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺔﻴﺣﺎﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻠﻟ ﺕﺎﻌﻤﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

held on 12:00 On 30-04-2023 at ZOOM Meeting, the

%77 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ Meeting

shareholders participation in the Assembly Meeting was

-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

77%

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which was held on 20-04-

2022-04-20 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

2022

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

specified date

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

2022

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on its financial statements

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

31-12-2022

2022-12

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Page 1 of 2

AL-TAJAMOUAT FOR TOURISTIC PROJECTS CO PLC

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors

Talal ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. International for the financial

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. International

year 31-12-2023.And authorizing the board of directors to

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2023-12-31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

determine their fees

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ

Subject: Other

ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Other:

:ﺮﺧﺁ

ﺩﺍﺮﻣ ﻲﺤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻢﻳﺮﻛ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ -ًﺎﺳﺩﺎﺳ

ﺩﺍﺮﻣ ﻲﺤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻢﻳﺮﻛ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ -ًﺎﺳﺩﺎﺳ

ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻺﻟ ﻞﻣﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻠﻟ ًﺎﻔﻠﺧ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ًﺍﻮﻀﻋ

ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻺﻟ ﻞﻣﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻠﻟ ًﺎﻔﻠﺧ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ًﺍﻮﻀﻋ

ﺩﺍﺮﻣ ﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻢﻳﺮﻛ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻹﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺖﻤﺗ .ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

ﺩﺍﺮﻣ ﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻢﻳﺮﻛ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻹﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺖﻤﺗ .ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

ًﺍﻮﻀﻋ ﺭﺍﺮﺟ ﺐﻟﺎﻏ ﻝﺎﻤﺟ ﺐﻟﺎﻏ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ -ًﺎﻌﺑﺎﺳ

ًﺍﻮﻀﻋ ﺭﺍﺮﺟ ﺐﻟﺎﻏ ﻝﺎﻤﺟ ﺐﻟﺎﻏ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ -ًﺎﻌﺑﺎﺳ

ﺖﻤﺗ . ﻲﺴﻠﺑﺎﻨﻟﺍ ﺱﺎﺒﻋ ﻕﺭﺎﻃ ﺪﻴﺴﻠﻟ ًﺎﻔﻠﺧ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ

ﺖﻤﺗ . ﻲﺴﻠﺑﺎﻨﻟﺍ ﺱﺎﺒﻋ ﻕﺭﺎﻃ ﺪﻴﺴﻠﻟ ًﺎﻔﻠﺧ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ

ﺭﺍﺮﺟ ﺐﻟﺎﻏ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻹﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ.

.ﺭﺍﺮﺟ ﺐﻟﺎﻏ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻹﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Fadi Khalifeh

Fadi Khalifeh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Al-Tajamouat for Touristic Projects Co. PSC published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 11:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
