AL-TAJAMOUAT FOR TOURISTIC PROJECTS CO PLC

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AL-TAJAMOUAT FOR TOURISTIC

ﺔﻴﺣﺎﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻠﻟ ﺕﺎﻌﻤﺠﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PROJECTS CO PLC

PM 01:43:53 2023-10-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 30-10-2023 01:43:53 PM

Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ

Kindly be informed that the legal member of AMLAK

AMLAK INVESTMENT ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

INVESTMENT COMPANY on 25-10-2023 appointed

ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ 2023-10-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ COMPANY

Mr./Mrs. TURKI ALGAFARI as his representative in the

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻱﺭﺎﻔﻘﻟﺍ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ ﻦﺑ ﻉﻮﺑﺮﺟ ﻦﺑ ﻲﻛﺮﺗ

Board of Directors of the company.

. ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the

.ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

representative.

Date of Appointment: 25-10-2023

2023-10-25 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Fadi Khalifeh

Fadi Khalifeh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

