Al Tajamouat for Touristic Projects Company PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company that operates in the leisure and recreation industry. The Company is part of Specialized Investment Compounds Co PLC group. It is in the process of developing Taj Lifestyle Center, which is a retail and leisure destination in Abdoun area in Amman. The center is a retail project featuring retail and lifestyle developments, consisting of a multi-purpose facility catering a range of tenants with the main objective of entertaining clients by offering diversified services, including cinemas, advanced arcade centers, retail outlets, food courts, kidsâ zones, restaurants and cafes, in addition to retail stores and a supermarket. The Company owns 14,000 square meters of land that is adjacent to Taj Lifestyle Center.