AL-TAJAMOUAT FOR TOURISTIC PROJECTS CO PLC
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: AL-TAJAMOUAT FOR TOURISTIC
ﺔﻴﺣﺎﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻠﻟ ﺕﺎﻌﻤﺠﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
PROJECTS CO PLC
PM 01:43:53 2023-10-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 30-10-2023 01:43:53 PM
Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ
Kindly be informed that the legal member of AMLAK
AMLAK INVESTMENT ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
INVESTMENT COMPANY on 25-10-2023 appointed
ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ 2023-10-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ COMPANY
Mr./Mrs. TURKI ALGAFARI as his representative in the
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻱﺭﺎﻔﻘﻟﺍ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ ﻦﺑ ﻉﻮﺑﺮﺟ ﻦﺑ ﻲﻛﺮﺗ
Board of Directors of the company.
. ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the
.ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
representative.
Date of Appointment: 25-10-2023
2023-10-25 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Fadi Khalifeh
Fadi Khalifeh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Al-Tajamouat for Touristic Projects Co. PSC published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 11:42:47 UTC.