AL-TAJAMOUAT FOR TOURISTIC PROJECTS CO PLC

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: AL-TAJAMOUAT FOR TOURISTIC

ﺔﻴﺣﺎﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻠﻟ ﺕﺎﻌﻤﺠﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PROJECTS CO PLC

PM 03:36:49 2023-12-28 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 28-12-2023 03:36:49 PM

Subject: Resignations of Senior Executive Management

ﺔﻄﻠﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﻭﺫ ﺎﻴﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺹﺎﺨﺷﺍ ﺕﻻﺎﻘﺘﺳﺍ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that Issam Issa has resigned from the

ﻰﺴﻴﻋ ﻲﻠﻋ ﻪﻠﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻡﺎﺼﻋ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ /ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

position of ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ of AL-TAJAMOUAT FOR

ﺕﺎﻌﻤﺠﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻔﻴﻇﻮﺑ ﻞﻤﻌﻳ ﻱﺬﻟﺍﻭ

TOURISTIC PROJECTS CO PLC on 26-12-2023 and the

ﺔﻟﺎﻘﺘﺳﺍ ﻢﻳﺪﻘﺘﺑ 2023-12-26 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺔﻴﺣﺎﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻊﻳﺭﺎﺸﻤﻠﻟ

effective date of resignation is 16-01-2024

.2024-01-16 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻦﻣ ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ

(Attached resignation letter).

(ﺔﻟﺎﻘﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻛ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ)

Position: ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ

ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ :ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Date of Resignation: 26-12-2023

2023-12-26 :ﺔﻟﺎﻘﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Fadi Khalifeh

Fadi Khalifeh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

