Alacrity Securities Limited is an India-based stock broking and financial services company. The Company's offerings comprise share broking and trading services in equity, futures and options, and currency derivatives, among others. It provides mutual fund advisory services to clients and has ventured into providing comprehensive wealth management services to the client. The Company's products and services include equity and derivatives, currency derivatives, mutual funds and wealth management. It primarily offers secondary market broking services to retail customers and high net worth individuals. Its dealers and advisors provide personalized trade and execution services to active traders, retail investors and high net worth investors.