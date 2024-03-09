Alacrity Securities Limited announced that Mr. Ankur M Mehta will cease to be an Independent Director of the Company with effect from the closure of business hours of March 09, 2024 pursuant to completion of her second term as an Independent Director.
Alacrity Securities Limited
Equities
ALSL6
INE030P01017
Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|58.86 INR
|-4.91%
|+13.89%
|+91.54%
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+91.54%
|14.99M
|-6.66%
|142B
|+0.32%
|133B
|-2.37%
|123B
|+2.11%
|40.13B
|+7.80%
|25.13B
|-8.55%
|21.74B
|+15.96%
|19.65B
|+44.17%
|18.71B
|+3.51%
|16.54B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Alacrity Securities Limited - Bombay S.E.
- News Alacrity Securities Limited
- Alacrity Securities Limited Announces Cessation of Ankur M Mehta as Independent Director