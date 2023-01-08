Advanced search
    ALAFCO   KW0EQ0602221

ALAFCO AVIATION LEASE AND FINANCE COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(ALAFCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-04
0.1890 KWD   -0.53%
ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance K S C P : العرض التقديمي لمؤتمر المحللين - الربع الرابع 2022

01/08/2023 | 07:15am EST
FY 2022 Earnings Call

Full year period ending on September 30, 2022

© ALAFCO

-

iven concerning such information.

1

Agenda

  1. ALAFCO Highlights
  2. Industry Update
  3. Operational Review
  4. Financial Review
  5. Sustainability Strategy
  6. Outlook

© ALAFCO

-

iven concerning such information.

2

AACO Highlights

As of 30th September 2022

76

68

AIRCRAFT COMPOSITION

AIRLINE DISTRIBUTION

B737 NG

Aircraft in Portfolio

Aircraft on Order

10%

A320ceo

15%

23 17

Customers

Countries

Presently

Presently

5years

8.4years

Portfolio Weighted

Average Lease

Average Age

Remaining

B777-300ER

Middle East

Americas

17%

13%

17%

Europe

23%

Asia Pacific

A350-900

A320neo

43%

21%

41%

84% SERVICES:

Single aisle

LEASING

AIRCRAFT

SALE &

AIRCRAFT LEASING

in Committed Fleet

TRADING

LEASEBACK

MANAGEMENT

© ALAFCO

-

iven concerning such information.

3

AACO Position

Global Benchmarking

Committed Fleet of Lessors

Committed Fleet of Lessors

25

21

20

15

10

9

5

5

3

2

0

Fleet Age of Lessors

14.7

13.3

8.9

9.6

10.0 10.2 10.5

7.7

7.8

8.0

6.5

6.6

7.3

6.2

6.2

5.0

5.1

5.4

5.4

5.7

5.8

4.1

4.1

4.3

4.3

4.5

4.5

4.6

4.7

3.6

-tier player ranked 27th overall in terms of aircraft portfolio value and 17th overall when firm orders are included. ALAFCO is one of nine lessors with committed portfolio valued in the $5 to $10 billion range.

ALAFCO has one of the youngest fleets amongst the top lessors globally, representing a competitive advantage to offer the most efficient aircraft for the airlines around the world.

  1. Source for Committed Fleet: Cirium. Data as of November 2022
  2. Source for Fleet Age: Source: Average age figures sourced from Cirium (Nov 2022). Cirium averages are weighted averages..

© ALAFCO

-

iven concerning such information.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ALAFCO - Aviation Lease and Finance Company KSCC published this content on 08 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2023 12:14:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 125 M 406 M 406 M
Net income 2023 22,0 M 71,5 M 71,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 180 M 585 M 585 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart ALAFCO AVIATION LEASE AND FINANCE COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALAFCO AVIATION LEASE AND FINANCE COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,19 KWD
Average target price 0,30 KWD
Spread / Average Target 58,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adel Ahmad Omran Al-Banwan Chief Executive Officer
Yousuf Althuwaikh Chief Financial Officer
Sami Abdullateef Ibrahim Alnesef Chairman
Mohammad A. Qazi Head-Risk & Compliance
Kieran O'Keefe Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALAFCO AVIATION LEASE AND FINANCE COMPANY K.S.C.P.-6.90%585
BOC AVIATION LIMITED3.68%6 004
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.61%4 262
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-1.56%4 069
GATX CORPORATION1.63%3 911
FTAI AVIATION LTD.16.71%1 986