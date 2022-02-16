Log in
    ALAFCO   KW0EQ0602221

ALAFCO AVIATION LEASE AND FINANCE COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(ALAFCO)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance K S C P : Analysts Conference Presentation-Q1 2022

02/16/2022 | 12:14am EST
Q1 2022 Earnings Call

First quarter period ending on December 31, 2021

STARTING SHORTLY

Q1 2022 Earnings Call

First quarter period ending on December 31, 2021

Our Speakers oday

Adel Ahmed Albanwan

Yousuf Althuwaikh

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Discaimer

The information, contained herein, is for the exclusive use of the institutions to which it is being sent solely and is provided upon the express understanding that all Information will be regarded and treated by each recipient and by its directors, officers, employees and advisors as strictly confidential and will not, without the prior written consent of ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Co. KSCP be disclosed to any other person.

None of the Information shall be (i) reproduced or disclosed, in whole or in part, to any person (other than as may be required by law and other than to the directors, officers, employees and advisors of the recipient who are made aware of the confidential nature of the Information and for whom the recipient shall be responsible hereunder) or (ii) used, in whole or part, except by the recipient and its directors, officers, employees and advisors and only for the purpose of considering the recipient's participation in transaction(s) described herein.

If the recipient of the information, contained herein, does not wish to receive it, he/she must promptly destroy or return to ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Co. KSCP the Information and any copies, extracts and summaries hereof.

Each recipient of the Information, acknowledges and confirms that it and its directors, officers, employees and advisors will not contact any other entity described in the

Information without prior approval. Upon receipt of the Information, each recipient will be deemed to agree to the foregoing paragraphs.

This information, contained herein, may present certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements,

estimates and forecasts are -looking. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as or or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. There are important factors, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, that could cause our performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results, and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ALAFCO - Aviation Lease and Finance Company KSCC published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 05:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALAFCO AVIATION LEASE AND FINANCE COMPANY K.S.C.P.
12:14aALAFCO AVIATION LEASE AND FINANCE K : Analysts Conference Presentation-Q1 2022
12:14aALAFCO AVIATION LEASE AND FINANCE K : العرض ال&..
02/09ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Fir..
01/20ALAFCO AVIATION LEASE AND FINANCE K : General Assembly Meeting 13-02-2022
2021ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Ful..
2021Alafco Aviation Lease and Finance Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Thi..
2021Alafco Aviation Lease and Finance Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Sec..
2021Alafco Aviation Lease and Finance Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Fir..
2020Kuwaiti lessor Alafco delays Airbus orders
2020Kuwaiti lessor Alafco delays Airbus orders
Financials
Sales 2021 101 M 332 M 332 M
Net income 2021 -23,8 M -78,4 M -78,4 M
Net Debt 2021 847 M 2 795 M 2 795 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,33x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 209 M 691 M 691 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,85x
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,0%
Technical analysis trends ALAFCO AVIATION LEASE AND FINANCE COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,22 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Adel Ahmad Omran Al-Banwan Chief Executive Officer
Yousuf Althuwaikh Chief Financial Officer
Ahmed Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Zabin Chairman
Raed Al-Roumi Vice President-Technical
Mohammad A. Qazi Head-Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALAFCO AVIATION LEASE AND FINANCE COMPANY K.S.C.P.-0.46%683
BOC AVIATION LIMITED22.50%6 223
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION3.76%6 120
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.25%5 500
GATX CORPORATION-0.97%3 661
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC-4.01%2 614