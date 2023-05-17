ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance K S C P : Analysts Conference Presentation - Q2 2023

1H 2023 Earnings Call
First half period ending on March 31, 2023
© ALAFCO
-
iven concerning such information.
1
Agenda
2
AACO Highlights
As of 31st March 2023
76
46
AIRCRAFT COMPOSITION
AIRLINE DISTRIBUTION
B737 NG
A320ceo
Aircraft in Portfolio
Aircraft on Order
10%
13%
23 17
Customers
Countries
Presently
5.4years
8.1years
Portfolio Weighted
Average Lease
Average Age
Remaining
B777-300ER
Middle East
Americas
12%
16%
20%
Europe
22%
A350-900
Asia Pacific
A320neo
42%
21%
44%
80% SERVICES:
Single aisle
LEASING
AIRCRAFT
SALE &
AIRCRAFT LEASING
in Committed Fleet
TRADING
LEASEBACK
MANAGEMENT
3
INDUSTRY UPDATE
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
ALAFCO - Aviation Lease and Finance Company KSCC published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 11:50:08 UTC.