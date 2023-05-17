Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Kuwait
  Kuwait Stock Exchange
  ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company K.S.C.P.
  News
  Summary
    ALAFCO   KW0EQ0602221

ALAFCO AVIATION LEASE AND FINANCE COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(ALAFCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-15
0.1870 KWD    0.00%
07:51aAlafco Aviation Lease And Finance K S C P : Analysts Conference Presentation - Q2 2023
PU
02/15Alafco Aviation Lease And Finance K S C P : Analysts Conference Presentation - Q1 2023
PU
02/14ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 30, 2022
CI
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance K S C P : Analysts Conference Presentation - Q2 2023

05/17/2023 | 07:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1H 2023 Earnings Call

First half period ending on March 31, 2023

© ALAFCO

-

iven concerning such information.

1

Agenda

  1. ALAFCO Highlights
  2. Industry Update
  3. Operational Review
  4. Financial Review
  5. Sustainability Strategy
  6. Outlook

© ALAFCO

-

iven concerning such information.

2

AACO Highlights

As of 31st March 2023

76

46

AIRCRAFT COMPOSITION

AIRLINE DISTRIBUTION

B737 NG

A320ceo

Aircraft in Portfolio

Aircraft on Order

10%

13%

23 17

Customers

Countries

Presently

Presently

5.4years

8.1years

Portfolio Weighted

Average Lease

Average Age

Remaining

B777-300ER

Middle East

Americas

12%

16%

20%

Europe

22%

A350-900

Asia Pacific

A320neo

42%

21%

44%

80% SERVICES:

Single aisle

LEASING

AIRCRAFT

SALE &

AIRCRAFT LEASING

in Committed Fleet

TRADING

LEASEBACK

MANAGEMENT

© ALAFCO

-

iven concerning such information.

3

INDUSTRY UPDATE

© ALAFCO

-

iven concerning such information.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ALAFCO - Aviation Lease and Finance Company KSCC published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 11:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 109 M 354 M 354 M
Net income 2022 -58,9 M -192 M -192 M
Net Debt 2022 809 M 2 635 M 2 635 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 178 M 580 M 580 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales 2022 8,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart ALAFCO AVIATION LEASE AND FINANCE COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALAFCO AVIATION LEASE AND FINANCE COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,19
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adel Ahmad Omran Al-Banwan Chief Executive Officer
Yousuf Althuwaikh Chief Financial Officer
Sami Abdullateef Ibrahim Alnesef Chairman
Mohammad Abdullah Qazi Head-Risk & Compliance
Kieran O'Keefe Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALAFCO AVIATION LEASE AND FINANCE COMPANY K.S.C.P.-7.88%580
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-4.37%5 516
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION13.84%4 571
GATX CORPORATION4.79%3 974
FTAI AVIATION LTD.67.52%2 822
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.16.94%2 213
