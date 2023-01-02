ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance K S C P : Annual Report 2022

Ernst & Young Tel: +965 2295 5000 Al Aiban, Al Osaimi & Partners Fax: +965 2245 6419 P.O. Box 74 kuwait@kw.ey.com 18-20th Floor, Baitak Tower ey.com/mena Ahmed Al Jaber Street Safat Square 13001, Kuwait

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ALAFCO AVIATION LEASE AND FINANCE COMPANY K.S.C.P.

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company K.S.C.P. (the "Parent Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 September 2022, and the consolidated statement of income, consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the group as at 30 September 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the group in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA Code), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 2 to the consolidated financial statements which states that subsequent to the reporting date as stated in Note 2 and Note 25, the Board of Directors considered and General Meeting of Shareholders convened on 27 December 2022 have approved the sale of a substantial portion of the group's portfolio of aircrafts and transfer of an order book with a manufacturer. Furthermore, the Board of Directors of the Parent Company acknowledges that there is material uncertainty associated with continuing use of the remaining fleet as market conditions in the future could provide better returns to shareholders through a sale opportunity. These conditions, along with other matters stated in Note 2, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the group's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.