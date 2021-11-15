AlAhli Takaful : إعلان شركة الأهلي للتكافل عن آخر التطورات المتعلقة عن توقيع اتفاقية اندماج ملزمة م

AlAhli Takaful Company announces an update on the latest developments on signing of a Binding Merger Agreement with Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Company
Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn
|
Element List
|
Explanation
|
Introduction
|
Further to the announcement made by AlAhli Takaful Company ("ATC") published on Tadawul website dated 02/12/1442H corresponding to 12/07/2021G in connection with ATC signing a binding merger agreement to merge with Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Company ("Arabian Shield"). Pursuant to which ATC and Arabian Shield have agreed to take the necessary steps to implement a merger between the two firms in accordance with the Companies Law and the Merger and Acquisition Regulations issued by the Capital Market Authority (the "Merger"), and whereas the CMA has issued its approval dated 05/04/1443H (corresponding to 10/11/2021G) in respect of Arabian Shields application to increase its share capital for the purpose of the merger of ATC into Arabian Shield through a securities exchange offer.
Therefore, ATC is pleased to announce the publication of ATC's Board of Directors' Circular ("Circular") relating to the Merger in accordance with the requirements of Article 39 of the Merger and Acquisition Regulations issued by the Board of the CMA which includes ATC's Board of Directors' opinion in respect of the offer addressed to the shareholders of ATC for the purpose of merging ATC in Arabian Shield, in addition to the independent advice provided to the ATC's Board of Directors by FALCOM Financial Services which has been appointed as the financial advisor in connection to the Merger.
Arabian Shield has also published the following documents earlier today:
1. The Offer Document to ATC's shareholders ("Offer Document") which includes all the details related to the offer by Arabian Shield to ATC's shareholders for the purpose of merging ATC into Arabian Shield in consideration for Arabian Shield issuing new shares to ATC's shareholders prepared in accordance with Article (38) of the Merger and Acquisition Regulations.
2. Arabian Shield's Shareholders Circular in relation to increasing Arabian Shield's share capital for the purpose of merging ATC into Arabian Shield in consideration for Arabian Shield issuing new shares to ATC's shareholders prepared in accordance with the Rules on the Offering of Securities and Continuing Obligations issued by the Board of the CMA.
3. Transaction Timeline The Transaction Timeline sets out the proposed dates for the main events for the implementation of the Merger, in accordance with the requirements of Article 17(c) of the Merger and Acquisitions Regulations.
|
Previous Announcement
|
AlAhli Takaful Company Announces its entry into a binding agreement to merge with Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Company
|
Date of Previous Announcement on Tadawul's Website
|
2021-07-12 Corresponding to 1442-12-02
|
Percentage of fulfilled achievement
|
Not Applicable
|
Event's Expected Completion Date
|
Not Applicable
|
The costs associated with the event, and if they have changed or not with indication of the reasons.
|
Not Applicable
|
Additional Information
|
ATC Board Circular is attached to this announcement.
|
Attached Documents
|
[Link]
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Disclaimer
Alahli Takaful Company SJSC published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 18:34:06 UTC.