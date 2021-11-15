Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. AlAhli Takaful Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8130   SA000A0MR856

ALAHLI TAKAFUL COMPANY

(8130)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AlAhli Takaful : إعلان شركة الأهلي للتكافل عن آخر التطورات المتعلقة عن توقيع اتفاقية اندماج ملزمة م

11/15/2021 | 01:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AlAhli Takaful Company announces an update on the latest developments on signing of a Binding Merger Agreement with Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Company

Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn

Element List Explanation
Introduction Further to the announcement made by AlAhli Takaful Company ("ATC") published on Tadawul website dated 02/12/1442H corresponding to 12/07/2021G in connection with ATC signing a binding merger agreement to merge with Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Company ("Arabian Shield"). Pursuant to which ATC and Arabian Shield have agreed to take the necessary steps to implement a merger between the two firms in accordance with the Companies Law and the Merger and Acquisition Regulations issued by the Capital Market Authority (the "Merger"), and whereas the CMA has issued its approval dated 05/04/1443H (corresponding to 10/11/2021G) in respect of Arabian Shields application to increase its share capital for the purpose of the merger of ATC into Arabian Shield through a securities exchange offer.

Therefore, ATC is pleased to announce the publication of ATC's Board of Directors' Circular ("Circular") relating to the Merger in accordance with the requirements of Article 39 of the Merger and Acquisition Regulations issued by the Board of the CMA which includes ATC's Board of Directors' opinion in respect of the offer addressed to the shareholders of ATC for the purpose of merging ATC in Arabian Shield, in addition to the independent advice provided to the ATC's Board of Directors by FALCOM Financial Services which has been appointed as the financial advisor in connection to the Merger.

Arabian Shield has also published the following documents earlier today:

1. The Offer Document to ATC's shareholders ("Offer Document") which includes all the details related to the offer by Arabian Shield to ATC's shareholders for the purpose of merging ATC into Arabian Shield in consideration for Arabian Shield issuing new shares to ATC's shareholders prepared in accordance with Article (38) of the Merger and Acquisition Regulations.

2. Arabian Shield's Shareholders Circular in relation to increasing Arabian Shield's share capital for the purpose of merging ATC into Arabian Shield in consideration for Arabian Shield issuing new shares to ATC's shareholders prepared in accordance with the Rules on the Offering of Securities and Continuing Obligations issued by the Board of the CMA.

3. Transaction Timeline The Transaction Timeline sets out the proposed dates for the main events for the implementation of the Merger, in accordance with the requirements of Article 17(c) of the Merger and Acquisitions Regulations.

Previous Announcement AlAhli Takaful Company Announces its entry into a binding agreement to merge with Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Company
Date of Previous Announcement on Tadawul's Website 2021-07-12 Corresponding to 1442-12-02
Percentage of fulfilled achievement Not Applicable
Event's Expected Completion Date Not Applicable
The costs associated with the event, and if they have changed or not with indication of the reasons. Not Applicable
Additional Information ATC Board Circular is attached to this announcement.
Attached Documents [Link]

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Alahli Takaful Company SJSC published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 18:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALAHLI TAKAFUL COMPANY
01:35pALAHLI TAKAFUL : إعلان شركة ا&..
PU
09:15aALAHLI TAKAFUL : إعلان شركة ا&..
PU
08:45aALAHLI TAKAFUL : announces an update on the latest developments on signing of a Binding Me..
PU
11/02AlAhli Takaful Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 3..
CI
11/02اعلان شركة الأ&..
PU
11/02Alahli Takaful Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 202..
PU
10/27إعلان شركة الأ&..
PU
10/27إعلان شركة الأ&..
PU
10/27AlAhli Takaful Company announces an update on the latest developments on the signing of..
PU
08/17Alahli Takaful Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 198 M 52,8 M 52,8 M
Net income 2020 8,02 M 2,14 M 2,14 M
Net cash 2020 33,7 M 8,99 M 8,99 M
P/E ratio 2020 72,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 717 M 191 M 191 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
EV / Sales 2020 2,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart ALAHLI TAKAFUL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
AlAhli Takaful Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALAHLI TAKAFUL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abdulrahman Saleh Al-Obrah Chief Executive Officer
Hani Fareed Damra Chief Financial Officer
Omar Mohammed Hashem Chairman
Mohammed Osman Head-Information Technology
Mohammed Hassan Aqeel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALAHLI TAKAFUL COMPANY23.21%193
ALLIANZ SE2.29%95 785
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.42.48%84 166
CHUBB LIMITED25.29%83 064
AON PLC42.16%66 175
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD7.63%64 861