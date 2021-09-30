Alahli Takaful Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Additional Information

"Total comprehensive income for insurance operations for the current quarter amounted to SAR 38 thousand, compared to comprehensive income of SAR 288 thousand for the same quarter of the previous year with a decrease of 87%, and compared to comprehensive income of SAR 265 thousand for the previous quarter with a decrease of 86%. Total comprehensive loss for shareholders for the current quarter amounted to SAR (4,885) thousand, compared to comprehensive loss of SAR (1,378) thousand for the same quarter of the previous year with an increase in the loss of 254%, and compared to comprehensive loss of SAR (465) thousand for the previous quarter with an increase in the loss of 951%. Total comprehensive loss for the current quarter amounted to SAR (4,847) thousand, compared to comprehensive loss of SAR (1,090) thousand for the same quarter of the previous year with an increase in the loss of 345%, and compared to comprehensive loss of SAR (200) thousand for the previous quarter with an increase in the loss of 2,324%. Total comprehensive income for insurance operations for the current period amounted to SAR 745 thousand, compared to comprehensive income of SAR 1,293 thousand for the previous year similar period with a decrease of 42%. Total comprehensive loss for shareholders for the current period amounted to SAR (1,726) thousand, compared to comprehensive income of SAR 1,027 thousand for the previous year similar period. Total comprehensive loss for the current period amounted to SAR (981) thousand, compared to comprehensive income of SAR 2,320 thousand for the previous year similar period. Basic Loss Per Share (LPS) is calculated by dividing the net loss attributable to shareholders after zakat and income tax for the current quarter amounted SAR (4,700) thousand (net loss attributable to shareholders after zakat and income tax of SAR (1,079) thousand for the same quarter of the previous year) by the weighted average number of ordinary, issued and existing shares which is 16,667 thousand shares as of September 30, and LPS for the current quarter is SAR (0.28) / share, compared to LPS of SAR (0.06) / share for the same quarter of the previous year. Basic (Loss) / Earnings Per Share (LPS)/EPS is calculated by dividing the net loss attributable to shareholders after zakat and income tax for the current period amounted SAR (858) thousand (net income attributable to shareholders after zakat and income tax amounted SAR 2,491 thousand for the previous year similar period) by the weighted average number of ordinary, issued and existing shares which is 16,667 thousand shares as of September 30, and LPS for the current period is SAR (0.05) / share, compared to EPS SAR 0.15 / share for the previous year similar period. Total shareholders' equity (there are no minority interest) at the end of the current period amounted to SAR 249,212 thousand, compared to SAR 244,542 thousand for the previous year similar period, which shows an increase of 2%, and compared to SAR 253,912 thousand for the previous period, which shows a decrease of 2%%. Net loss after zakat and income tax for the current quarter reached to SAR (4,700) thousand, compared to net loss after zakat and income tax of SAR (1,079) thousand for same quarter of the previous year with an increase in the loss of 336%, and compared to net loss after zakat and income tax SAR (195) thousand for previous quarter with an increase in the loss of 2,310%. Net loss after zakat and income tax for the current period reached to SAR (858) thousand, compared to net income after zakat and income tax SAR 2,491 thousand for the previous year similar period. The external auditors have reviewed the financial statements and issued the unmodified opinion report."