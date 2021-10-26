Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alamo Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALG   US0113111076

ALAMO GROUP INC.

(ALG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

10-26-2021 Alamo Group Inc. Announces Acquisition of Timberwolf

10/26/2021 | 04:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

www.alamo-group.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. This process is automatic. You will be redirected once the validation is complete.

Reference ID IP Address Date and Time
a5b93cfadc3431847b74d6dace314a19 34.217.23.91 10/26/2021 08:35 PM UTC

Disclaimer

Alamo Group Inc. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 20:37:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALAMO GROUP INC.
04:38p10-26-2021 Alamo Group Inc. Announces Acquisition of Timberwolf
PU
04:06pAlamo Group Announces Acquisition Of U.K.-Based Timberwolf Limited
PR
10/14ALAMO : DA Davidson Starts Alamo Group at Neutral with $150 PT
MT
10/14ALAMO GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/01ALAMO : Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.14 a Share, Payable Oct. 28 to Shareholders of..
MT
10/01ALAMO GROUP INC. : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
10/01Alamo Group Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend, Payable on October 28, 2021
CI
09/14DOTZ NANO : Enters Paraguay Distribution Deal for Coronavirus Test Kits; Shares Gain 5%
MT
09/08INSIDER SELL : Alamo Group
MT
08/31NEXTIER OILFIELD : Completes Alamo Pressure Pumping Acquisition
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALAMO GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 333 M - -
Net income 2021 88,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 0,35%
Capitalization 1 796 M 1 796 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 3 990
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart ALAMO GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Alamo Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALAMO GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 150,55 $
Average target price 169,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffery A. Leonard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Wehrle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roderick R. Baty Chairman
Robert P. Bauer Independent Director
Eric P. Etchart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALAMO GROUP INC.8.13%1 796
PACCAR, INC.1.10%30 284
EPIROC AB (PUBL)185.87%28 523
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION17.70%25 973
KUBOTA CORPORATION10.46%25 812
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.38.32%24 051