    ALG   US0113111076

ALAMO GROUP INC.

(ALG)
  Report
02/16/2023
158.87 USD   -0.04%
ALAMO GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

02/17/2023
SEGUIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) announced it will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be members of senior management.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial 877-407-0789 (domestic) or 201-689-8562 (international). For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available until Friday, March 03, 2023 by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (internationally), passcode 13734940.

The live broadcast of Alamo Group Inc.'s quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.alamo-group.com (under "Investor Relations/Events & and Presentations") on Friday, February 24, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call ends and will be archived on the Company's website for 60 days.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for vegetation management, infrastructure maintenance and other applications.  Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services.  The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 4,200 employees and operates 29 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of September 30, 2022.  The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results.  Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: overall market demand, continuing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic including more significant supply chain disruptions, reductions in customer demand, sales and profitability declines, operational disruptions, full or partial facility closures, and other similar impacts, geopolitical risks, including effects of the war in Ukraine, inflation, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports.  The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alamo-group-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2022-earnings-conference-call-301749778.html

SOURCE Alamo Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
