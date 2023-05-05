Advanced search
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:49:18 2023-05-05 am EDT
180.06 USD   +3.39%
09:41aAlamo : Investor Presentation May 2023
PU
05/04Alamo Group : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04ALAMO GROUP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Alamo : Investor Presentation May 2023

05/05/2023 | 09:41am EDT
Alamo Group Inc.

Investor Presentation | May 2023

Our Business At A Glance

Alamo Group is a leading manufacturer of high-quality maintenance equipment for managing natural vegetation, industrial facilities and public and Private sector infrastructure. Our products are delivered and serviced primarily through an international network of approximately 7,000 independent dealers, distributors and service agents.

Founded

Headquartered

4,200+

in 1969

in Seguin, TX

Employees

Publicly traded since 1993 (NYSE: ALG) Quarterly dividend paid continuously since going public

28 manufacturing locations

North and South America, Europe and Australia

Two operating divisions

Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment

2 Alamo Group | Investor Presentation | May 2023

  1. Company for all Seasons

Our customers count on us to provide high-quality,high-performance equipment to maintain forests, fields, farmlands and infrastructure, no matter the time of year or the weather conditions.

Snow Removal

Hedge Trimming

Street Sweeping

Cinder recovery

Land Clearing

Tree

Excavating

trimming/brush

removal

Roadside mowing

3 Alamo Group | Investor Presentation | May 2023

Sales and Earnings Overview

Sales and Earnings (USD Millions)

$1,600

$120

$1,400

$100

$1,200

$80

$1,000

Sales

Earnings

$800

$60

$600

$40

$400

$20

$200

$0

$0

2020

2021

2022

Net Sales

Net Earnings

Sales by Division (USD Millions)

$1,000

$900

$800

$700

$600

$500

$400

$300

$200

$100

$0

2020 2021 2022

Vegetation

Industrial

4 Alamo Group | Investor Presentation | May 2023

Who We Are

Diversity is extremely important to Alamo Group's success. We strive to have our workforce closely reflect local demographics in the communities where we operate. Our culture is family friendly and welcoming to everyone

5 Alamo Group | Investor Presentation | May 2023

Disclaimer

Alamo Group Inc. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 13:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
