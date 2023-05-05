Alamo : Investor Presentation May 2023

Alamo Group is a leading manufacturer of high-quality maintenance equipment for managing natural vegetation, industrial facilities and public and Private sector infrastructure. Our products are delivered and serviced primarily through an international network of approximately 7,000 independent dealers, distributors and service agents.
Founded
Headquartered
4,200+
in 1969
in Seguin, TX
Employees
Publicly traded since 1993 (NYSE: ALG) Quarterly dividend paid continuously since going public
28 manufacturing locations
North and South America, Europe and Australia
Two operating divisions
Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment
Company for all Seasons
Our customers count on us to provide high-quality,high-performance equipment to maintain forests, fields, farmlands and infrastructure, no matter the time of year or the weather conditions.
•
Snow Removal
•
Hedge Trimming
•
Street Sweeping
•
Cinder recovery
•
Land Clearing
•
Tree
•
Excavating
trimming/brush
removal
•
Roadside mowing
Sales and Earnings Overview
Sales and Earnings (USD Millions)
$1,600
$120
$1,400
$100
$1,200
$80
$1,000
Sales
Earnings
$800
$60
$600
$40
$400
$20
$200
$0
$0
2020
2021
2022
Net Sales
Net Earnings
Sales by Division (USD Millions)
$1,000
$900
$800
$700
$600
$500
$400
$300
$200
$100
$0
2020 2021 2022
Vegetation
Industrial
Who We Are
Diversity is extremely important to Alamo Group's success. We strive to have our workforce closely reflect local demographics in the communities where we operate. Our culture is family friendly and welcoming to everyone