  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alamo Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALG   US0113111076

ALAMO GROUP INC.

(ALG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
150.74 USD   +0.45%
09:12aAlamo : Investor Presentation November 2022
PU
11/03Alamo Group : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03ALAMO GROUP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Alamo : Investor Presentation November 2022

11/04/2022 | 09:12am EDT
Alamo Group Inc.

Investor Presentation | November 2022

Our Business At A Glance

Alamo Group is a leading manufacturer of high-quality maintenance equipment for managing natural vegetation, industrial facilities and public and Private sector infrastructure. Our products are delivered and serviced primarily through an international network of approximately 7,000 independent dealers, distributors and service agents.

Founded

Headquartered

4,200+

in 1969

in Seguin, TX

Employees

Publicly traded since 1993 (NYSE: ALG) Quarterly dividend paid continuously since going public

29 manufacturing locations

North and South America, Europe and Australia

Two operating divisions

Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment

2

Alamo Group | Investor Presentation | November 2022

  1. Company for all Seasons

Our customers count on us to provide high-quality,high-performance equipment to maintain forests, fields, farmlands and infrastructure, no matter the time of year or the weather conditions.

Snow Removal

Hedge Trimming

Street Sweeping

Cinder recovery

Land Clearing

Tree

Excavating

trimming/brush

removal

Roadside mowing

3

Alamo Group | Investor Presentation | November 2022

Sales and Earnings Overview

Sales and Earnings (USD Millions)

$1,600

$90

$1,400

$80

$1,200

$70

$60

$1,000

Sales

Earnings

$50

$800

$40

$600

$30

$400

$20

$200

$10

$0

$0

2019

2020

2021

Net Sales

Net Earnings

Sales by Division (USD Millions)

$900

$800

$700

$600

$500

$400

$300

$200

$100

$0

2019 2020 2021

Vegetation

Industrial

4

Alamo Group | Investor Presentation | November 2022

Who We Are

Diversity is extremely important to Alamo Group's success. We strive to have our workforce closely reflect local demographics in the communities where we operate. Our culture is family friendly and welcoming to everyone

5

Alamo Group | Investor Presentation | November 2022

Disclaimer

Alamo Group Inc. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 13:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 526 M - -
Net income 2022 99,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 215 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 0,48%
Capitalization 1 804 M 1 804 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 4 200
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart ALAMO GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Alamo Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALAMO GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 150,74 $
Average target price 170,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffery A. Leonard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Wehrle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roderick R. Baty Independent Director
Robert P. Bauer Independent Director
Eric P. Etchart Independent Director
