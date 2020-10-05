Log in
Alamo : October 2020 Dividends Declared

10/05/2020

For:

Alamo Group Inc.

Contact:

Dan Malone

EVP & CFO

830-372-9581

Financial Relations Board

Joe Calabrese

212-827-3772

ALAMO GROUP INC. DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

SEGUIN, Texas, October 1, 2020 -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share, payable October 28, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2020

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 4,070 employees and operates 30 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of June 30, 2020. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: overall market demand,

continuing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic including more significant supply chain disruptions, further reductions in customer demand, sales and profitability declines, operational disruptions, full or partial facility closures, and other similar impacts, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Disclaimer

Alamo Group Inc. published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 21:54:02 UTC
